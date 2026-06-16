Man illegally in U.S. arrested for flying drone at FIFA Fan Fest, feds say

A Mexican national without U.S. legal status was arrested at Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival on Friday and charged with flying a drone without authorization.
Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez, 37, was previously convicted of cocaine distribution.
A Mexican national without U.S. legal status was arrested at Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival on Friday and charged with flying a drone without authorization.
Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez, 37, was previously convicted of cocaine distribution.
He now faces federal charges stemming from the drone-flying and from having illegally reentered the country after two prior deportations, according to a complaint filed Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
Federal agents came across Rojas-Martinez on the second day of Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival, the nerve center for local game-watching and other festivities during the 2026 World Cup.
According to the criminal complaint, Rojas-Martinez was observed operating a drone in restricted airspace near Centennial Olympic Park, home of the fan festival. Rojas-Martinez was standing in a nearby parking area and recording video of the event.
“Unauthorized drone operations in restricted airspace present a serious risk to public safety, particularly during major international events such as the FIFA World Cup,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “This enforcement action reflects the coordinated efforts of our federal and local partners to detect, disrupt, and deter unlawful activity that could endanger spectators, athletes, and first responders.”
After requesting Rojas-Martinez’s identification and reviewing his driver’s license, agents allegedly confirmed that he was unlawfully present in the U.S. following two prior deportations. His case is being investigated by both the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The FBI’s Atlanta office has now seized 21 drones, including the one belonging to Rojas-Martinez, connected to restricted airspace violations during World Cup events.
“As these operators are putting the community at risk, our Ground Intercept Teams will continue to locate operators, seize drones, and pursue prosecution of those who violate the restricted airspace in place around FIFA World Cup activities,” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
According to federal authorities, Rojas-Martinez’s prosecution is part of “Operation Take Back America,” described as a “nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration.”