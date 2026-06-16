Man illegally in U.S. arrested for flying drone at FIFA Fan Fest, feds say

Police officers walk through FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park before the Spain and Cape Verde World Cup match Monday, June 15, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

21 drones have been seized during World Cup activities in Atlanta, the FBI says.

21 drones have been seized during World Cup activities in Atlanta, the FBI says.

A Mexican national without U.S. legal status was arrested at Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival on Friday and charged with flying a drone without authorization.

He now faces federal charges stemming from the drone-flying and from having illegally reentered the country after two prior deportations, according to a complaint filed Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Federal agents came across Rojas-Martinez on the second day of Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival, the nerve center for local game-watching and other festivities during the 2026 World Cup.

According to the criminal complaint, Rojas-Martinez was observed operating a drone in restricted airspace near Centennial Olympic Park, home of the fan festival. Rojas-Martinez was standing in a nearby parking area and recording video of the event.

“Unauthorized drone operations in restricted airspace present a serious risk to public safety, particularly during major international events such as the FIFA World Cup,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “This enforcement action reflects the coordinated efforts of our federal and local partners to detect, disrupt, and deter unlawful activity that could endanger spectators, athletes, and first responders.”