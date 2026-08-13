Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?
Atlanta paid a former city official nearly $1 million. The city has little record of what he did to earn it. Former City Clerk Foris Webb III was hired to help oversee signature verification for the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center referendum, but records obtained by the AJC show his involvement dropped off after the first few months when the petition became tied up in court. Even so, Webb continued receiving $35,000 a month and was paid about $910,000 by the city. Now, Atlanta's inspector general is investigating the contract, while city leaders say they're changing how contracts are reviewed and monitored. Read the full AJC investigation at AJC.com. Credits: AJC | Atlanta City Council | Getty | ATLCouncil / Instagram | ATLCouncil / YouTube | Miguel Martinez / AJC
28,700 rides later, he’s saying goodbye to his favorite roller coaster
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The forces that turned Atlanta into a surveillance hub
Atlanta is the most surveilled city in America, but how did it get that way? Credits: AJC | Atlanta Police Foundation | Getty | Georgia Institute of Tech | WANF
Georgia commit Kelsey Adams Jr. is paving the way at Langston Hughes
Georgia commit Kelsey Adams Jr. is the only Bulldog in the 2026 AJC Super 11. Read more on AJC Varsity.
Kamarui Dorsey is putting Hampton football on the map
Kamarui Dorsey is making history at Hampton High School as the program's first AJC Super 11 selection and first major Division I football recruit.