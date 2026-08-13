Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?

Atlanta paid a former city official nearly $1 million. The city has little record of what he did to earn it. Former City Clerk Foris Webb III was hired to help oversee signature verification for the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center referendum, but records obtained by the AJC show his involvement dropped off after the first few months when the petition became tied up in court. Even so, Webb continued receiving $35,000 a month and was paid about $910,000 by the city. Now, Atlanta's inspector general is investigating the contract, while city leaders say they're changing how contracts are reviewed and monitored. Read the full AJC investigation at AJC.com. Credits: AJC | Atlanta City Council | Getty | ATLCouncil / Instagram | ATLCouncil / YouTube | Miguel Martinez / AJC

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