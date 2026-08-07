28,700 rides later, he’s saying goodbye to his favorite roller coaster

After 28,700 rides, one roller coaster enthusiast returned to Fayetteville, Georgia, for one final ride on ArieForce One. The coaster, known for its intense twists, turns and thrills, was taking its final ride as the park closed, drawing roller coaster fans from around the world to say goodbye. For one longtime fan who has ridden more than 1,300 coasters across 19 countries, ArieForce One stands out as one of the best and saying goodbye felt almost like losing a family member. Now, fans are hoping the coaster can find a new home and continue its legacy somewhere else. Some say they’ll even follow it wherever it goes.

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