What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?
What is Flock Safety? How do its cameras track vehicles and share data across the country? Atlanta-based Flock Safety has built one of the nation's largest license plate reader networks, used by more than 7,000 law enforcement agencies. While reporting on the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South," AJC producer Fraser Jones found himself returning again and again to Flock Safety and the questions surrounding its growing surveillance network. In this episode, Fraser explores how Flock's cameras work, how data is shared between agencies, the privacy concerns raised by critics and what the company says it has done to address those concerns. Editor's note: On Aug. 13, Flock announced it is changing its default ALPR data retention period from 30 days to seven days, though agencies can still choose longer retention periods. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel and watch the full episode on August 17. Credits: AJC | City of Dunwoody | Flock Safety
Atlanta has the most surveillance cameras per capita in the U.S.
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | GDOT | Fusus/YouTube | Atlanta Police Department | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | The New York Times | Comparitech
28,700 rides later, he’s saying goodbye to his favorite roller coaster
After 28,700 rides, one roller coaster enthusiast returned to Georgia’s Air Force One for its final day, joining fans from around the world to say goodbye.
The forces that turned Atlanta into a surveillance hub
Atlanta is the most surveilled city in America, but how did it get that way? Credits: AJC | Atlanta Police Foundation | Getty | Georgia Institute of Tech | WANF
Georgia commit Kelsey Adams Jr. is paving the way at Langston Hughes
Georgia commit Kelsey Adams Jr. is the only Bulldog in the 2026 AJC Super 11. Read more on AJC Varsity.