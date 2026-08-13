What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?

What is Flock Safety? How do its cameras track vehicles and share data across the country? Atlanta-based Flock Safety has built one of the nation's largest license plate reader networks, used by more than 7,000 law enforcement agencies. While reporting on the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South," AJC producer Fraser Jones found himself returning again and again to Flock Safety and the questions surrounding its growing surveillance network. In this episode, Fraser explores how Flock's cameras work, how data is shared between agencies, the privacy concerns raised by critics and what the company says it has done to address those concerns. Editor's note: On Aug. 13, Flock announced it is changing its default ALPR data retention period from 30 days to seven days, though agencies can still choose longer retention periods. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel and watch the full episode on August 17. Credits: AJC | City of Dunwoody | Flock Safety

2:20