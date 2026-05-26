Why PFAS 'forever chemicals' are showing up in Georgia blood tests

PFAS don’t just show up once — they can build up in your body over time through repeated exposure. These “forever chemicals” are found in everyday products, from nonstick cookware to food packaging. Emory University professor Dana Barr explains how long-term exposure is showing up in blood samples from residents in Calhoun and Rome, Georgia, where levels are higher than the U.S. average. In Northwest Georgia, where PFAS were widely used in carpet manufacturing processes for decades, even trace amounts in the bloodstream have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and other health risks. Carpet companies Shaw and Mohawk say their chemical suppliers assured them these products were safe, that they complied with regulations and that they stopped using PFAS in U.S. manufacturing in 2019. AJC video producer Fraser Jones explores how contamination in the region is being studied and what it may reveal about broader environmental impacts. To better understand PFAS pollution and what’s ahead for communities like Calhoun and Rome, watch the full episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the South. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | MapBox | National Cancer Institute | PubChem

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