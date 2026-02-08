opinion ‘Forever chemicals’ pose invisible threat and hidden costs PFAS contamination is not an isolated problem but a systemic failure with far‑reaching consequences. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Erica Bibbey – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 38 minutes ago link copied

Per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often called “forever chemicals,” represent one of today’s most urgent environmental and public health challenges. Manufactured since the 1940s, PFAS were prized for their durability and used in nonstick cookware, firefighting foams, stain‑resistant fabrics and countless industrial processes.

That same durability now threatens ecosystems and human health, as these chemicals persist for decades in soil, waterways and living organisms, earning them the name “forever chemicals.” PFAS contamination has become widespread, reaching groundwater, rivers and even remote regions far from manufacturing sites. Wastewater treatment plants built to remove conventional pollutants cannot effectively eliminate PFAS. Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports that even advanced treatment technologies remove less than one‑quarter of the PFAS present in wastewater streams. As PFAS accumulate, they disrupt aquatic ecosystems, compromise food chains and diminish biodiversity that supports ecological resilience.

RELATED Inside America’s carpet capital: an empire and its toxic legacy Health costs of PFAS exposure are high The health risks associated with PFAS exposure are well‑documented and increasingly alarming. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 165 million Americans have detectable PFAS levels in their drinking water. Epidemiological evidence links exposure to elevated risks of certain cancers, thyroid disorders, liver damage, metabolic dysfunction and weakened immune responses. Erica Bibbey is a volunteer environmental advocate with Citizens’ Climate Lobby and other community organizations. (Courtesy) The health risks associated with PFAS exposure are well‑documented and increasingly alarming. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 165 million Americans have detectable PFAS levels in their drinking water. Epidemiological evidence links exposure to elevated risks of certain cancers, thyroid disorders, liver damage, metabolic dysfunction and weakened immune responses.

PFAS also contribute indirectly to climate‑related challenges. Their production and disposal can emit harmful byproducts, and their persistence weakens ecosystems that help buffer against extreme weather. Complicating the picture further, PFAS are embedded in components of renewable energy systems, including certain battery technologies and solar equipment. This creates a troubling paradox: transitioning to clean energy while relying on chemicals that threaten long‑term environmental health. RELATED From 2025: EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia Create PFAS-free alternatives Environmental justice concerns are central to the PFAS crisis. Communities located near industrial facilities, military installations and airports — especially where firefighting foams were used extensively — experience the highest exposure levels. Rural areas, often lacking modern water‑treatment infrastructure, face disproportionate risks. Low‑income and marginalized populations are more likely to encounter PFAS contamination while having fewer resources to respond, deepening existing health and economic inequalities. Addressing PFAS contamination requires decisive, coordinated action. Regulatory agencies should enforce stringent limits under the Safe Drinking Water Act and classify PFAS as hazardous substances to ensure accountability for polluters. Investments in research are essential to develop PFAS‑free alternatives and scalable treatment technologies. Federal and state governments must prioritize funding for water‑infrastructure upgrades in vulnerable communities. Finally, transparent product labeling and public‑awareness efforts can help consumers reduce exposure and drive demand for safer materials. PFAS contamination is not an isolated problem but a systemic failure with far‑reaching consequences for public health, ecosystems and the economy. Continued delays will only intensify the human, environmental and financial costs. We already have the knowledge and tools needed to address this crisis; what remains is the collective will to act decisively and protect communities from the enduring threat of "forever chemicals."