AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Heather McNeal

Heather McNeal never considered herself a leader, but her co-workers always have. At Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, she’s known for her exceptional leadership as nurse manager of the surgical trauma intensive care unit.

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AJC | 18 minutes ago
Today's Video Headlines

AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Emily Kitchens

18m ago

AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Heather McNeal

18m ago

AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Eve Milner

19m ago

AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Emily Rakestraw

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