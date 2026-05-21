Investigations Northwest Georgia voters want accountability from ‘forever chemicals’ polluters 2 ballot questions related to PFAS received broad support from voters on Tuesday. Whitfield County voters from both parties believe polluters should be held responsible for the area's PFAS contamination. (Courtesy of Frontline/PBS)

By Dylan Jackson 56 minutes ago Share

Dalton voters are clamoring for more accountability as the region wrestles with a “forever chemicals” contamination crisis. As thousands of Whitfield County citizens went to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots across a slate of high-profile primary contests, voters from both parties were asked whether polluters responsible for the area’s pervasive PFAS contamination should be held accountable.

Overwhelmingly, voters said “yes”: 96% of Democrats said “yes” when asked “should cities, counties, and the state commit to holding polluters responsible for damage they cause and remedies necessary to clean up our water, air, and land?”

79% of Republican voters said “yes” when asked if they “oppose granting broad immunity to corporations for PFAS contamination and support holding manufacturers, suppliers, and polluters fully accountable for cleanup and damages?” Dalton, known as the “carpet capital of the world,” is home to the largest carpet and flooring companies in the United States. For decades, these companies used products containing toxic compounds known as PFAS or forever chemicals, manufactured and sold by chemical giants such as DuPont and 3M. An investigation by the AJC, The Associated Press and Frontline (PBS) that found these carpet companies continued to use these products for years despite growing concerns about health risks, including certain cancers, associated with the chemicals.

RELATED Inside America’s carpet capital: an empire and its toxic legacy The crisis has raised questions about who should pay to clean up the region’s water and soil, giving rise to dozens of lawsuits. Several northwest Georgia lawmakers have sought to protect Dalton’s premiere industry or otherwise limit PFAS litigation through failed legislative efforts this spring.