From michelin star to farm life: Why this chef left Atlanta behind
After earning a Michelin star at Atlanta’s Staplehouse, chef Ryan Smith and hospitality manager Kara Hidinger made a bold move leaving the city behind for rural Georgia. In Gay, Georgia, a town with fewer than 120 residents, they opened Uberto, an intimate 20-seat restaurant rooted in sustainability. Just steps from their kitchen sits a working farm where they grow, raise and forage nearly everything they serve. What started as a major shift away from Atlanta’s fine dining scene became an opportunity to redefine it focusing on regenerative farming, zero-waste practices, and hyper-local ingredients.
Take a tour through upscale gym Life Time in Buckhead
Pulled up to upscale gym Life Time in Buckhead with actor and lifestyle influencer Shawn Wells.
Relax and enjoy the cozy patio vibes at The Little Hippo
Everything seems right in life when you’ve got a cold drink in your hand and a seat outside on one of the coziest patios in metro Atlanta at The Little Hippo.
Calling all divas: Add the Beau McCall wearable art exhibit to your plans
The “Beau McCall: Divas, Blues, and Memories” exhibit is one of the latest creative experiences at Hammonds House Museum.
Inside look at Fred's Meat and Bread in Krog Street Market
This Michelin Bib Gourmand sandwich spot is just steps away from the Eastside Beltline.