How Dalton became the 'Carpet Capital of the World'

How did a small Georgia city become the “Carpet Capital of the World”? The AJC’s Fraser Jones travels to Dalton to explore how its mills once produced roughly half the world’s carpet, transforming the city into a global manufacturing powerhouse. From its roots in the bedspread industry to today’s high-tech factories, Fraser uncovers how Dalton built its identity around carpet — and why a new industry moving in could reshape the city’s future. Watch the full episode now on the AJC’s YouTube channel. Credits: AJC | | Aldens | Courtesy of Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia | Carpets of Dalton | Getty Images | JCPenney | Masland Carpets | Tim Hogan's Flooring | WDEF-TV

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