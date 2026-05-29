Rare mutant sea turtle returns home off Georgia's coast

Earl Grey didn’t hesitate. The moment this rare loggerhead-Kemp’s ridley hybrid hit the shore at Jekyll Island, he charged straight for open water. The 17-pound juvenile spent six months rehabilitating at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center after being rescued off Cape Cod — and he’s finally back where he belongs. Both of species of sea turtles face significant threats, from climate change to habitat loss and human activity, with Kemp’s ridleys among the most endangered sea turtles in the world. Credits: Jekyll Island Authority

0:30