Rare mutant sea turtle returns home off Georgia's coast
Earl Grey didn’t hesitate. The moment this rare loggerhead-Kemp’s ridley hybrid hit the shore at Jekyll Island, he charged straight for open water. The 17-pound juvenile spent six months rehabilitating at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center after being rescued off Cape Cod — and he’s finally back where he belongs. Both of species of sea turtles face significant threats, from climate change to habitat loss and human activity, with Kemp’s ridleys among the most endangered sea turtles in the world. Credits: Jekyll Island Authority
Oak Grove 100 Clip 2
Oak Grove 100 Clip 2
Oak Grove 100 Clip 1
Oak Grove 100 Clip 1
Georgia’s bitcoin rush is turning into an AI gold mine
Credits: AJC|13WMAZ|Getty|BBC|CBRE|CBS|Clean Spark|CNA|CNBC|Fox Bus.|KVUE|NBC|PBS|WSB-TV|SinoCrypto/X|CryptoPanda94, DiscoverCrypto_, FrancisDhunAI, various/YT
Inside the new U.S. Soccer headquarters in Georgia
U.S. Soccer opens its new Georgia headquarters, home to all 27 national teams.