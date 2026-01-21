Loading...
How one man turned a 101‑year‑old church into a Trump shrine

A 101‑year‑old church has become a MAGA tourist stop. In tiny Boones Mill, Virginia, Whitey Taylor has turned his store — dubbed “Trump Town” — into a monument to President Donald Trump, complete with merchandise, altered Scripture and personal stories from 60 rallies across 35 states. Taylor says his loyalty hasn’t wavered, and he believes Trump has done more for the South than any other president. This is a look inside one of the most fervent pockets of Trump fandom in rural America. In October 2024, Taylor was arrested on misdemeanor charges filed by three Trump Town employees alleging assault and battery and indecent exposure. In March 2025, Taylor was acquitted of all charges by a Franklin County judge. In a statement to the AJC, Taylor said, “I respect the due process [of] the court and have been acquitted of all charges. I appreciate those who believed in me, and im [sic] focused on moving forward.'” Credits: AJC | @libertyuniversity/YouTube | Cornerstone Church/Facebook | Trump Town USA/Facebook

