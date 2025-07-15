Georgia company aims to build the world’s fastest aircraft
Inside a Georgia factory, engineers are working to build some of the fastest aircraft the world has ever seen. AJC reporter Emma Hurt gets a firsthand look at the company developing remotely piloted hypersonic aircraft designed to fly more than five times faster than today’s commercial jets. The company believes the technology could transform military operations, global commerce and eventually passenger travel. As the U.S. faces growing pressure to keep pace in the global race for hypersonic technology, company leaders say advances in speed and maneuverability could reshape the future of aviation. Sources: USA Military, British Airways Concorde, Hermeus, Northrop Grumman, United States Air Force, Concorde SST - Youtube,
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See inside Atlanta's controversial police training center
One year after opening, Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center is training hundreds despite years of protest and controversy.
The tiny Atlanta jail cell that survived more than 100 years
Atlanta’s last surviving 1890s police lock-up box still stands in Inman Park, a tiny jail cell with a strange history.
Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game
Atlanta is getting ready for the World Cup, and Soccer 101 continues with a crash course in fouls.