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Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game

Atlanta is getting ready for the World Cup, and Soccer 101 continues with a crash course in fouls. From yellow cards to red cards, slide tackles to penalty kicks, here’s what happens when the game gets physical and what can get you kicked out.

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AJC | 2 hours ago
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Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game

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