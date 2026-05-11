Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game
Atlanta is getting ready for the World Cup, and Soccer 101 continues with a crash course in fouls. From yellow cards to red cards, slide tackles to penalty kicks, here’s what happens when the game gets physical and what can get you kicked out.
Why Atlanta’s soccer boom before the World Cup is personal for Arthur Blank
The Blanks' personal soccer story helped shape Atlanta’s World Cup moment. Credits: AJC | Elon University | Erica Denhoff / Getty Images | Ken Sugiura / AJC
Atlanta rises as the Hawks clash with the Knicks in the NBA playoffs
The Atlanta Hawks are giving big playoff energy as they face off against the New York Knicks with something to prove.
Atlanta Hawks fans bring the energy ahead of Game 6
The Atlanta Hawks are stepping into Game 6 with the city behind them. It’s all presence: fits on point, energy loud without a word, everybody locked in.
Why Atlanta’s New Black Wall Street Market failed
The New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest — meant to uplift Black-owned businesses — shuts down April 30.