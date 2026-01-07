Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses Trump and the GOP in return to ‘The View’ Days after leaving Congress, Greene makes a second appearance on the daytime talk show. Marjorie Taylor Greene makes a second visit to “The View” airing on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Lou Rocca/ABC)

Marjorie Taylor Greene, now a former member of Congress, said she is rethinking her allegiances to the Republican Party after a public split with President Donald Trump. “I haven’t said if I’m leaving the Republican Party, but my focus is, America First,” she told the hosts of ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday.

Host Sara Haines asked Greene if she might join her in shrugging off any party affiliation and become an independent. RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 5-year congressional career ends “I do believe every politician should have to earn a vote and not have an already jersey-wearing person come into a booth” to vote for them, Haines said. “I agree with you,” Greene responded. The exchange was part of a wide-ranging segment that marked Greene’s return to the popular daytime TV talk show two days after officially stepping down from her northwest Georgia seat.

She discussed her split with Trump, who called her a “traitor” and pledged to support a primary challenger after she resisted his efforts and pushed forward with Democrats to force a vote on releasing files related to the investigation of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Greene said that the threats to her and her family resulting from Trump’s criticism had become too much to bear.