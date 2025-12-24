Washington Insider The president is on a mission to turn Washington into Trump Town He’s rebranding everything from the Kennedy Center to the Institute of Peace to bear his name. New signage bearing the new name of the Kennedy Center in Washington is unveiled Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

What’s in a name? Evidently, a lot if you are President Donald Trump. So far in his second term, Trump’s name is popping up a lot around the nation’s capital — and some Republicans in Congress have plans to do even more.

What's in a name? Evidently, a lot if you are President Donald Trump. So far in his second term, Trump's name is popping up a lot around the nation's capital — and some Republicans in Congress have plans to do even more.

You might have heard about Trump getting his name added recently to the Kennedy Center, the memorial to the slain 35th president. The change drew sneers on Capitol Hill. "Trump's obsession with branding everything after himself is unacceptable," said U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., as Democrats rightly pointed out that only Congress can change the name. It's not the only thing that's been named after Trump during the first year of his second term. Not far from the Kennedy Center is the U.S. Institute of Peace. It's now named the "Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace." Trump this week announced plans to build a new class of Navy ships. It's going to be the "Trump-class" battleships.

There’s also the Trump Accounts put into law in the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed this year.

Don’t forget the Trump immigration gold card. Coming soon will be TrumpRX.gov for prescriptions. At the Labor Department, there’s a giant banner with Trump’s picture flying from the building. There is even talk of a special $1 Trump coin — though there is a pesky federal law that doesn’t allow living people on U.S. currency. That’s not all. Like the late television pitchman Ron Popeil used to say, “But wait, there’s more.” In Congress, there are competing plans from Republicans to put Trump on the $100 bill and the $250 bill.

Another proposed piece of legislation would make Trump's birthday into a national holiday. There's also a bill, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, to rename Dulles Airport near Washington for Trump. Another Republican wants to put Trump on Mount Rushmore. One Republican wants to create a yearly Trump Peace Prize. And when it comes to health care policy, one GOP senator wants to set up special Trump health savings accounts.

Democrats have decided to use all of this to portray Trump and Republicans as out of touch with Americans who are struggling with cost-of-living concerns. “Republicans are focused on unlawfully renaming buildings for their puppet master,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “Meanwhile, they have zero interest in saving the health care of the American people,” Jeffries added Tuesday. “You deserve better.” Trump isn’t the only living president with something named after him. Joe Biden had a rest stop on I-95 named for him by the state of Delaware. Donald Trump obviously wants his name on much more.