How to be ready before Election Day

Casting your vote starts before you step into the booth. From checking your registration status to knowing what’s on your ballot, a little preparation can go a long way. The AJC is here to help you get ready, so you feel confident and informed on Election Day. With in-depth election coverage, candidate breakdowns and voter guides designed to explain the issues, races, and decisions shaping your ballot. Explore more of our coverage and tools to stay informed and make your plan to vote.

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AJC | 10 minutes ago

Georgia’s chaotic, unsettled primary season races to an unpredictable finish

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How to be ready before Election Day

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