How to be ready before Election Day
Casting your vote starts before you step into the booth. From checking your registration status to knowing what’s on your ballot, a little preparation can go a long way. The AJC is here to help you get ready, so you feel confident and informed on Election Day. With in-depth election coverage, candidate breakdowns and voter guides designed to explain the issues, races, and decisions shaping your ballot. Explore more of our coverage and tools to stay informed and make your plan to vote.
See inside Atlanta's controversial police training center
One year after opening, Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center is training hundreds despite years of protest and controversy.
The tiny Atlanta jail cell that survived more than 100 years
Atlanta’s last surviving 1890s police lock-up box still stands in Inman Park, a tiny jail cell with a strange history.
Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game
Atlanta is getting ready for the World Cup, and Soccer 101 continues with a crash course in fouls.
Sisterhood and success, meet Spelman’s seven valedictorians
Seven Spelman seniors made history graduating as valedictorians with 4.0 GPAs. Meet “The Spelman Seven.”