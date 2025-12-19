Politics Georgia is latest state to be sued by Trump administration on elections Georgia leaders say they sent redacted records, but the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking more. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it had filed a lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (left( speaking during the Hope Global Forum in Atlanta in December 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Earlier this month, Georgia officials sent redacted voter registration data to the U.S. government. The Trump administration determined it was not enough. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Macon against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Separately, the department also filed lawsuits against two other states and the District of Columbia for not handing over all the requested documents as it seeks to verify compliance with the National Voter Registration Act.

Georgia has not filed a formal response. Officials said the state sent some information Dec. 8, but not everything because of a Georgia law forbidding the sharing of voters’ birthdays, driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers. RELATED Trump Justice Department sues Fulton County to obtain 2020 ballots The law includes an exception for the federal government, but only if it is “authorized to maintain such information” and is used for limited purposes. “Hardworking Georgians can rest easy knowing this data was shared strictly in accordance with state law that protects voters’ privacy,” Raffensperger said in a statement. But Raffensperger’s response has angered Harmeet Dhillon, the Trump administration’s top civil rights lawyer, who told a conservative podcaster earlier this month that she interpreted it as the state telling her to “go pound sand.”

Dhillon posted a video on social media announcing the lawsuit, saying Georgia had refused to comply with the request “so that we can help those jurisdictions and all states ensure that only American citizens are voting, only one time, in our federal elections, every election cycle.”