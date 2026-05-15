Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Healing, Co-Parenting & Her Next Chapter

After news broke about the reported split between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, social media exploded with reactions, rumors and nonstop commentary. Now, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is turning personal growth into her next chapter with her one-woman show, “I Do. I Did. I’m Done.” The production debuted to a sold-out crowd at Atlanta’s City Winery, with nine additional tour dates added nationwide — including a second Atlanta performance at Buckhead Theatre this Wednesday.In an exclusive interview with the AJC, Kandi Burruss opens up about healing after heartbreak, successful co-parenting, family, self-growth and finding joy while balancing marriage rumors, motherhood, business ventures and life in the spotlight.

1:29