Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Healing, Co-Parenting & Her Next Chapter
After news broke about the reported split between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, social media exploded with reactions, rumors and nonstop commentary. Now, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is turning personal growth into her next chapter with her one-woman show, “I Do. I Did. I’m Done.” The production debuted to a sold-out crowd at Atlanta’s City Winery, with nine additional tour dates added nationwide — including a second Atlanta performance at Buckhead Theatre this Wednesday.In an exclusive interview with the AJC, Kandi Burruss opens up about healing after heartbreak, successful co-parenting, family, self-growth and finding joy while balancing marriage rumors, motherhood, business ventures and life in the spotlight.
The tiny Atlanta jail cell that survived more than 100 years
Atlanta’s last surviving 1890s police lock-up box still stands in Inman Park, a tiny jail cell with a strange history.
Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game
Atlanta is getting ready for the World Cup, and Soccer 101 continues with a crash course in fouls.
Sisterhood and success, meet Spelman’s seven valedictorians
Seven Spelman seniors made history graduating as valedictorians with 4.0 GPAs. Meet “The Spelman Seven.”
The strange story behind Georgia's first removed Confederate monument
Credits: AJC|CBS|Daniel Fuller|Getty|PM Magazine|The Civil War Picket|WFBC-TV|Patrick Denker/creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, Cropped from the original