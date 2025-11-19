News

How the world’s busiest airport weathers holiday travel and government shutdowns

Atlanta’s airport isn’t just busy — it’s basically Georgia’s second-largest city. It has its own zip code, fire and police departments and even a dog park. Every day, 286,000 passengers move through this hub, thanks to the dominance of Delta Air Lines and the city’s centralized access to at least 80% of the U.S. population within 2.5 hours. From the tallest air traffic control tower in North America to the self-described busiest Chick-fil-A on Earth, it takes an army to keep 2,000 flights running smoothly. With the government shutdown over, holiday travel on the horizon and the airport fully operational again, the AJC's Emma Hurt takes us on a tour through Atlanta's air travel hub and speaks with the people behind the scenes who keep every aspect of Hartsfield-Jackson operational. Credit: Emma Hurt/AJC

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize

