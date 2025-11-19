How the world’s busiest airport weathers holiday travel and government shutdowns
Atlanta’s airport isn’t just busy — it’s basically Georgia’s second-largest city. It has its own zip code, fire and police departments and even a dog park. Every day, 286,000 passengers move through this hub, thanks to the dominance of Delta Air Lines and the city’s centralized access to at least 80% of the U.S. population within 2.5 hours. From the tallest air traffic control tower in North America to the self-described busiest Chick-fil-A on Earth, it takes an army to keep 2,000 flights running smoothly. With the government shutdown over, holiday travel on the horizon and the airport fully operational again, the AJC's Emma Hurt takes us on a tour through Atlanta's air travel hub and speaks with the people behind the scenes who keep every aspect of Hartsfield-Jackson operational. Credit: Emma Hurt/AJC
'Make America Skilled Again': Trump's anti-DEI posters reflect a bygone era
Why Outkast will have a full-circle moment entering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Outkast’s journey from underdogs to icons comes full circle as Gavin Godfrey reflects on how “the South got something to say” changed music.
Cost of living takes center stage at the AJC’s 2026 gubernatorial race forum
Georgia’s 2026 gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the AJC’s "Politically Georgia" candidate forum to share their visions for the state’s future.
How Outkast rewrote hip-hop’s fashion rules
