Fine food, chill mood: Little Bear is Atlanta's no-fuss food haven

Little Bear might be known as “the dog restaurant,” but it’s the food that keeps people coming back. With dishes like corned brisket and red cabbage sauerkraut soup, the menu blends Jewish and Chinese influences with hyper-local Georgia ingredients. The vibe is casual, the flavors are bold and the chef’s philosophy is simple: Make great food that’s actually edible. It’s not fine dining — just finely made food in a space that feels like home. Learn more about Little Bear from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:30