News

Fine food, chill mood: Little Bear is Atlanta's no-fuss food haven

Little Bear might be known as “the dog restaurant,” but it’s the food that keeps people coming back. With dishes like corned brisket and red cabbage sauerkraut soup, the menu blends Jewish and Chinese influences with hyper-local Georgia ingredients. The vibe is casual, the flavors are bold and the chef’s philosophy is simple: Make great food that’s actually edible. It’s not fine dining — just finely made food in a space that feels like home. Learn more about Little Bear from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:30
AJC | 58 minutes ago

AJC Unveils “The Atlanta 50,” A Must-Try Guide to Metro Atlanta’s Unique Dining Experiences

Behind the scenes: A Q&A about the making of the Atlanta 50

Today's Video Headlines

Fine food, chill mood: Little Bear is Atlanta's no-fuss food haven

58m ago

Atlanta leaders past and present speak out against DEI rollbacks

ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.

Atlanta’s air traffic controllers juggle flights and side hustles amid shutdown

More Videos

The racial history behind MARTA’s limited reach in Atlanta

MARTA's development and history has been defined by race. Credits: AJC | Georgia State University | MARTA | National Archives | Ernie Suggs / AJC

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

How the Hawks’ 'OnlyFans' ad became a slam dunk for engagement

In this episode of "It’s UATL", Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor shares how a viral “OnlyFans” parody became a bold win for the team.

Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?

AJC|Getty|GSU Libr.|@radiokristen;@chardonier1988;@parmesean.rodriguez/TT|The Boring Co.|Zeam|Joby Avi.| CBSNY|Amtrak|ANF|WMATA|MARTA|ATL Beltline|UrbATL|Clever

Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence

Omakase Table delivers a 20-course journey by Chef Leonard Yu—uni gohan, signature tamago & artful cocktails in a stunning space.