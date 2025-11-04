Fine food, chill mood: Little Bear is Atlanta's no-fuss food haven
Little Bear might be known as “the dog restaurant,” but it’s the food that keeps people coming back. With dishes like corned brisket and red cabbage sauerkraut soup, the menu blends Jewish and Chinese influences with hyper-local Georgia ingredients. The vibe is casual, the flavors are bold and the chef’s philosophy is simple: Make great food that’s actually edible. It’s not fine dining — just finely made food in a space that feels like home. Learn more about Little Bear from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.
The racial history behind MARTA’s limited reach in Atlanta
MARTA's development and history has been defined by race. Credits: AJC | Georgia State University | MARTA | National Archives | Ernie Suggs / AJC
How the Hawks’ 'OnlyFans' ad became a slam dunk for engagement
In this episode of "It’s UATL", Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor shares how a viral “OnlyFans” parody became a bold win for the team.
Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?
AJC|Getty|GSU Libr.|@radiokristen;@chardonier1988;@parmesean.rodriguez/TT|The Boring Co.|Zeam|Joby Avi.| CBSNY|Amtrak|ANF|WMATA|MARTA|ATL Beltline|UrbATL|Clever
Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence
Omakase Table delivers a 20-course journey by Chef Leonard Yu—uni gohan, signature tamago & artful cocktails in a stunning space.