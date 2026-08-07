Kamarui Dorsey is putting Hampton football on the map

Kamarui Dorsey is making history at Hampton High School as the program's first AJC Super 11 selection and first major Division I football recruit. The Texas A&M commit starred on both sides of the ball last season, recording four interceptions on defense while adding 846 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on offense. A versatile playmaker with SEC-level talent, Dorsey believes he's just getting started. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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