Kamarui Dorsey is putting Hampton football on the map
Kamarui Dorsey is making history at Hampton High School as the program's first AJC Super 11 selection and first major Division I football recruit. The Texas A&M commit starred on both sides of the ball last season, recording four interceptions on defense while adding 846 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on offense. A versatile playmaker with SEC-level talent, Dorsey believes he's just getting started. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
Elijah Patmon is chasing revenge and a state title before heading to Texas A&M
Elijah Patmon, Northside defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Jaden Upshaw is ready to shine before heading to Texas A&M
Jaden Upshaw, Lee County wide receiver and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Ta'Shawn Poole is putting Macon football on the map
Ta'Shawn Poole, Howard safety and Florida State commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Let Me Put U On: The Decatur trivia night that turned strangers into family
UATL's Brooke Leigh Howard found community one trivia night at a time. Here's why The Imperial in Decatur became her Tuesday tradition.