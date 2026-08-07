Georgia commit Kelsey Adams Jr. is paving the way at Langston Hughes

Kelsey Adams Jr. has emerged as one of Georgia's top offensive linemen after making an immediate impact at Langston Hughes last season. The first-team AJC All-State offensive tackle is the only University of Georgia commit in the 2026 AJC Super 11 class and says his combination of athleticism, physicality and a high motor sets him apart. Adams hopes to help lead Hughes to another standout season before staying home to play for the Bulldogs. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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