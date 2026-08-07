Georgia commit Kelsey Adams Jr. is paving the way at Langston Hughes
Kelsey Adams Jr. has emerged as one of Georgia's top offensive linemen after making an immediate impact at Langston Hughes last season. The first-team AJC All-State offensive tackle is the only University of Georgia commit in the 2026 AJC Super 11 class and says his combination of athleticism, physicality and a high motor sets him apart. Adams hopes to help lead Hughes to another standout season before staying home to play for the Bulldogs. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
Elijah Patmon is chasing revenge and a state title before heading to Texas A&M
Elijah Patmon, Northside defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Jaden Upshaw is ready to shine before heading to Texas A&M
Jaden Upshaw, Lee County wide receiver and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Ta'Shawn Poole is putting Macon football on the map
Ta'Shawn Poole, Howard safety and Florida State commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Let Me Put U On: The Decatur trivia night that turned strangers into family
UATL's Brooke Leigh Howard found community one trivia night at a time. Here's why The Imperial in Decatur became her Tuesday tradition.