Kwame 'KJ' Green Jr. is building on Stephenson's legacy of elite defensive players

Kwame "KJ" Green Jr. is one of the most dominant defensive players in Georgia high school football. The Stephenson edge rusher and LSU commit recorded 129 tackles, 17 sacks and nearly 40 tackles for loss last season, earning 2026 AJC Super 11 honors and Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year recognition. Green's relentless motor and explosive playmaking have him chasing a state title and adding to Stephenson's long legacy of elite defenders. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.

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AJC | 4 hours ago
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