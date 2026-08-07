Kwame 'KJ' Green Jr. is building on Stephenson's legacy of elite defensive players
Kwame "KJ" Green Jr. is one of the most dominant defensive players in Georgia high school football. The Stephenson edge rusher and LSU commit recorded 129 tackles, 17 sacks and nearly 40 tackles for loss last season, earning 2026 AJC Super 11 honors and Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year recognition. Green's relentless motor and explosive playmaking have him chasing a state title and adding to Stephenson's long legacy of elite defenders. Read more about him on AJC Varsity.
Elijah Patmon is chasing revenge and a state title before heading to Texas A&M
Elijah Patmon, Northside defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Jaden Upshaw is ready to shine before heading to Texas A&M
Jaden Upshaw, Lee County wide receiver and Texas A&M commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Ta'Shawn Poole is putting Macon football on the map
Ta'Shawn Poole, Howard safety and Florida State commit, earns 2026 AJC Super 11 honor
Let Me Put U On: The Decatur trivia night that turned strangers into family
UATL's Brooke Leigh Howard found community one trivia night at a time. Here's why The Imperial in Decatur became her Tuesday tradition.