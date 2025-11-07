News

Cost of living takes center stage at the AJC’s 2026 gubernatorial race forum

Georgia’s 2026 gubernatorial candidates took the stage at the AJC’s "Politically Georgia" candidate forum to share their visions for the state’s future. From housing and health care to job creation and property taxes, affordability emerged as a central theme across party lines. Democrats former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former State Rep. Jason Esteves, former Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms and former DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond offered their proposals to tackle rising costs and support working families, as did Republican candidates Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Why Outkast will have a full-circle moment entering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

How Outkast rewrote hip-hop’s fashion rules

Love or therapy? Breaking down KB and Edmond’s dynamic on 'Love is Blind'

Atlanta’s air traffic controllers juggle flights and side hustles amid shutdown

Atlanta air traffic controllers are working without pay and turning to Uber and DoorDash to stay afloat as the shutdown drags on.

Aria is a Buckhead fine dining gem where elegance feels like home

Aria in Buckhead blends fine dining with Southern hospitality in a setting that feels like home.

How workers are redefining loyalty in the age of the career pivot

Members of the Dungeon Family share the stories behind their favorite classics

Members of Atlanta’s Dungeon Family share their favorite songs and reflect on how their music helped shape Southern hip-hop.