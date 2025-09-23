Why was the ICE raid at Georgia's Hyundai plant such a big deal?

When ICE agents stormed a Hyundai plant near Savannah, it shook the foundations of one of Georgia’s biggest economic projects. It started with a warrant for four Hispanic workers but quickly escalated into the largest single-site immigration raid in U.S. history; 475 people were arrested, including over 300 South Korean nationals. The fallout strained international relations, exposed visa loopholes and cast a shadow over Georgia’s prized battery plant deal. As the federal government continues aggressive immigration enforcement across the country, the message to big business is clear: No one is immune. The AJC's Greg Bluestein, Rosie Manins, Kelly Yamanouchi and Lautaro Grinspan unpack the confusion and tension surrounding the raid and what it means for American companies that rely on foreign labor. Credits: AJC | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | 41NBC News | Getty Images | AP News | HyundaiWorldwide/YouTube | U.S. Department of State | U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services | U.S. Customs and Border Protection | Office of the Governor of Georgia | CBS News | Stephen B. Morton for the AJC | Ahn Young-joon, Mike Stewart/AP Photo

2:54