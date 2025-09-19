Business Hyundai CEO joins chorus calling for visa overhaul after Georgia ICE raid Top Hyundai executive says U.S. needs to find a better solution for temporary international workers to safely travel stateside for high-skilled tasks. Hyundai Motor Co. CEO and President José Muñoz has joined a growing chorus of international stakeholders and politicians who say the American visa process for high-skilled temporary workers needs re-assessment. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Co.)

Most people learned of this month’s federal immigration raid that detained nearly 500 workers at Hyundai’s sprawling Georgia auto factory site via social media or news reports. Most people learned of this month’s federal immigration raid that detained nearly 500 workers at Hyundai’s sprawling Georgia auto factory site via social media or news reports. This includes Hyundai’s CEO.

"I could not believe what I saw," José Muñoz, chief executive at Hyundai Motor Co., told media outlets including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday, recounting first seeing the raid on TV at his California office. "Normally, I would know before the news." RELATED Hyundai CEO envisions '50-50′ split between EV, hybrid assembly in Georgia Federal agents called the Sept. 4 operations the largest of its kind since at least 2010, and it halted work on a battery factory on Hyundai's electric vehicle campus near Savannah. In the hours and days that followed, the situation fueled an international firestorm between the U.S. and South Korea, catching Hyundai and its partner companies in the crossfire. More than 300 people detained in the raid were Korean nationals, primarily high-skill workers specialized in battery technologies. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the workers lacked proper visa documentation, although charges were not filed. Manufacturing plant employees wait to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) Amid the auto industry's electrification push, battery factories are crucial for original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, an industry term for automakers.

Hyundai's Georgia plant, which it calls its Metaplant, is no different, especially as the company plans a $2.7 billion expansion that will increase annual production to 500,000 units. The on-site battery factory — technology recent presidential administrations have been working to recruit stateside — isn't possible without the skills found in Korea, Muñoz said.

The battery factory construction site targeted by ICE is jointly operated by Hyundai and LG. Muñoz said the Korean workers detained primarily worked for tier two and tier three suppliers for LG, distancing Hyundai’s involvement. “We are a very serious company,” he said. “We are compliant with all types of regulation in all the markets where we operate.” RELATED Mexican workers among arrests in Hyundai raid. Most won’t fight deportation. Charles Shapiro, a retired ambassador and former president of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta, said the immigration raid runs counter to the end goals of recruiting foreign investment. Charles Shapiro, a retired ambassador and former president of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta, said the immigration raid runs counter to the end goals of recruiting foreign investment. “These are people putting the factory together that Gov. (Brian) Kemp is bragging about, that President Trump is bragging about,” Shapiro said.