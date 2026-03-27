We tasted Atlanta's best lemon pepper wings. Here's how they stack up.
Atlanta didn’t invent chicken wings, but we absolutely put lemon pepper on the map. So we did what needed to be done — we taste-tested some of Atlanta’s most talked‑about lemon pepper wings. There’s a clear winner, but we already know not everyone agrees.
'This is insane': Travelers react to shutdown chaos at ATL airport
Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport faced up to 4-hour TSA lines during the shutdown, with delays stretching outside terminals.
Ossoff confronts Gabbard in tense exchange over Iran threat level
Sen. Jon Ossoff questioned Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over whether Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat. Credits: U.S. Senate
The story behind Curtis Mayfield’s iconic movie soundtracks
The Oscars may be over, but Curtis Mayfield’s film soundtracks still hit. UATL breaks down his ’70s run and lasting impact from Atlanta.
Former Magic City dancer speaks out on Atlanta Hawks controversy
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