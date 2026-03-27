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We tasted Atlanta's best lemon pepper wings. Here's how they stack up.

Atlanta didn’t invent chicken wings, but we absolutely put lemon pepper on the map. So we did what needed to be done — we taste-tested some of Atlanta’s most talked‑about lemon pepper wings. There’s a clear winner, but we already know not everyone agrees.

1:22
AJC | 52 minutes ago

If you’re looking for Atlanta’s best lemon pepper wings, we’ve found them

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We tasted Atlanta's best lemon pepper wings. Here's how they stack up.

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