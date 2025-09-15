After Hyundai raid, Trump doesn’t want to ‘frighten off’ foreign investment

President Donald Trump is trying to reassure foreign companies that their investment is wanted stateside despite the recent implications of immigration raids, including the unprecedented operation at Hyundai’s electric vehicle factory campus in Georgia.

The president posted Sunday on his social media outlet Truth Social that he does not “want to frighten off or disincentivize investment into America by outside countries or companies.” The post comes less than two weeks after federal immigration officers raided a battery factory construction site on Hyundai’s Metaplant campus near Savannah, resulting in 475 arrests and sparking a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and South Korea.

Trump didn’t cite the Hyundai raid in his post. But his post hints at the difficulties in trying to reconcile the potential conflict between his administration’s immigration and economic agendas.

President Donald Trump is trying to reassure foreign companies that their investment is wanted stateside despite the recent implications of immigration raids, including the unprecedented operation at Hyundai’s electric vehicle factory campus in Georgia.

The president posted Sunday on his social media outlet Truth Social that he does not “want to frighten off or disincentivize investment into America by outside countries or companies.” The post comes less than two weeks after federal immigration officers raided a battery factory construction site on Hyundai’s Metaplant campus near Savannah, resulting in 475 arrests and sparking a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and South Korea.