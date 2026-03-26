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As war wages on Iran, an Atlanta chef celebrates Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen

In Atlanta, chef Ali Mesghali — the owner and founder of Rumi’s Kitchen — celebrates Nowruz, the Persian New Year, as war wages on his homeland of Iran. Now, decades into building a life and community in the U.S., Mesghali was hesitant to mark a holiday centered on renewal while violence continues back home. But traditions like the Haft‑seen and dishes like sabzi polo mahi remain deeply tied to hope. In a chat with AJC food and dining senior editor Monti Carlo, Mesghali shares why it's important to keep culture alive even in the darkest moments.

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AJC | 14 minutes ago

A New Day, Even Now: Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen in Atlanta

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