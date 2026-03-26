As war wages on Iran, an Atlanta chef celebrates Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen
In Atlanta, chef Ali Mesghali — the owner and founder of Rumi’s Kitchen — celebrates Nowruz, the Persian New Year, as war wages on his homeland of Iran. Now, decades into building a life and community in the U.S., Mesghali was hesitant to mark a holiday centered on renewal while violence continues back home. But traditions like the Haft‑seen and dishes like sabzi polo mahi remain deeply tied to hope. In a chat with AJC food and dining senior editor Monti Carlo, Mesghali shares why it's important to keep culture alive even in the darkest moments.
Ossoff confronts Gabbard in tense exchange over Iran threat level
Sen. Jon Ossoff questioned Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over whether Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat. Credits: U.S. Senate
The story behind Curtis Mayfield’s iconic movie soundtracks
The Oscars may be over, but Curtis Mayfield’s film soundtracks still hit. UATL breaks down his ’70s run and lasting impact from Atlanta.
Former Magic City dancer speaks out on Atlanta Hawks controversy
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Atlanta's bricks could be worth $13 billion. The Black men who made them didn't earn a cent.
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