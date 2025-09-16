Geoff Duncan announces 2026 bid for Georgia governor
Geoff Duncan, Georgia’s former lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, is officially jumping into the 2026 race for governor. Duncan made headlines during his tenure in office for standing up to President Donald Trump and defending the integrity of Georgia’s 2020 election results. Since leaving office, he has taken on a new role as a political commentator and, in 2024, even endorsed Kamala Harris for president, giving a speech at the Democratic National Convention. After Georgia Republicans expelled Duncan earlier this year, he made the switch to the Democratic Party in August. His run for governor sets up a potentially game-changing race that could shape Georgia's swing state status next year and beyond. To hear more about Geoff Duncan’s decision to run for governor, listen to the "Politically Georgia" podcast here: apple.co/3G4bnyV.
