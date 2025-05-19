error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

How a majority Hispanic city in Georgia became a major ICE target

Police in Dalton, Georgia, wrongfully arrested Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student, because the officer claimed to have confused her vehicle for another vehicle that had made an illegal turn. This arrest has led to her detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan travels to Dalton to speak with her mother, Ndahitha Cristobal; Republican State Representative, Kasey Carpenter; community activist America Gruner; and community members at a local protest about how ICE deportations have will continue to impact, their community. While the Hispanic population makes up 53% of Dalton, over 70% of the county voted for President Trump and are represented by Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene. Credits: AJC | City of Dalton

2:59
AJC |1 hour ago
