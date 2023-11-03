There’s still time to visit Washington Farms for a family-fun fall weekend

32 minutes ago

Bogart’s Washington Farms is hosting its fall activities for one more weekend. Through Nov. 5, the farm is featuring family-friendly attractions, food and specialty drinks. It’s a yearly tradition that all started with one Georgia family.

“With the purchase of our land on Hog Mountain Road, we were able to expand our Fall Farm Activities to include a corn maze, a jumping pillow, a cow train, and lots more,” founders John and Donna Washington explained on their website. “One of our greatest joys on the farm includes watching families and friends laughing and smiling, enjoying spending their time together having fun on the farm, and making lasting memories!”

Featuring over 35 different activities, Washington Farms’ fall offerings includes sunflower and zinnia fields, a corn maze, pumpkin patch and a “Mega Slide.” There are a number of different carnival-like games for families to enjoy, including Conk the Crow and Hoop and Holler Basketball. The jumping pillows, jumping pad, ropes course and ziplines are all all ways to burn some energy. The giant rocking chair, campfires and covered bench swings are available for spontaneous photo-ops with the family.

Washington Farms is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The farm’s fall offerings, however, will end after Nov. 5. Tickets are available here.

Washington Farms first began three decades ago, but the mission hasn’t changed much. It’s still family operated, and family enjoyed.

“We left our careers and began farming in 1993. After renting 6 acres on Mars Hill Road in Oconee County, we started growing strawberries,” John and Donna Washington said on their website. “The year 2000 was a busy year for us. We sold our farm on Mars Hill Road and bought land on Hog Mountain Road and moved the farm to its current location. Also in 2000, we rented land to grow 7.5 acres of strawberries in Loganville, Georgia where we grew strawberries until 2019.

“We have five children who grew up learning to help on the farm, doing everything from planting to picking. Because they were homeschooled in their early years, they could help out on the farm. Now they are grown, but most of them still help on the farm when they can!”

