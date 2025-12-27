Metro Atlanta

NE winter storm, snow continue to disrupt Atlanta airport

Delta Air Lines says it is trying to reset operations by the end of the day Saturday.
Updated 7 hours ago

A winter storm in the northeast that brought snow Friday and Saturday continues to impact Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

About 400 flights had been delayed and nearly 100 had been canceled as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, which faces the most delays and cancellations in Atlanta, confirmed the airline is trying to reset operations by the end of the day after the winter storm began disrupting flights Friday.

“A flight cancellation is a last resort after all other options have been exhausted. Given forecasted snow accumulation, cancels were made proactively in order to manage expected air traffic control delay programs, constraints at airfields brought on by the snow and de-icing throughout,” the Delta spokesperson added.

“Some additional cancellations were made as crew duty time was exhausted.”

Nationwide, more than 5,000 flights within, to or out of the United States had been delayed and over 850 had been canceled by Saturday afternoon, according to FlightAware.

The winter storm brought the biggest snowfall in several years to New York City, The New York Times reported. Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said parts of New York City saw up to 4.3 inches of snow. It’s the first time more than four inches has fallen since January 2022, according to the Times.

On Friday, more than 640 flights were delayed and over 110 were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson.

In terms of total passengers, airport officials previously said Friday would have the most travelers passing through with nearly 350,000 people.

A total of 2,231 flights were scheduled, a jump after slower days on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

