NE winter storm, snow continue to disrupt Atlanta airport

Delta Air Lines says it is trying to reset operations by the end of the day Saturday.

About 400 flights had been delayed and nearly 100 had been canceled as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A winter storm in the northeast that brought snow Friday and Saturday continues to impact Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, which faces the most delays and cancellations in Atlanta, confirmed the airline is trying to reset operations by the end of the day after the winter storm began disrupting flights Friday.

“A flight cancellation is a last resort after all other options have been exhausted. Given forecasted snow accumulation, cancels were made proactively in order to manage expected air traffic control delay programs, constraints at airfields brought on by the snow and de-icing throughout,” the Delta spokesperson added.

“Some additional cancellations were made as crew duty time was exhausted.”

Nationwide, more than 5,000 flights within, to or out of the United States had been delayed and over 850 had been canceled by Saturday afternoon, according to FlightAware.