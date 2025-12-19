Georgia News Water for Savannah’s soul: Restoration renews Forsyth Park fountain The mid-19th century landmark, long a magnet for locals and tourists, had water turned back on Friday after six months of repairs. The Forsyth Park fountain is the centerpiece of Savannah's greenspace and has stood since 1858. The water feature underwent a six-month renovation and returned to full operation Friday. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

SAVANNAH ― With the turn of a valve, what officials call the “jewel of Savannah” sprung back to life Friday morning. The Forsyth Park fountain, a landmark of this historic city since 1858, returned to operation after a six-month restoration that included a full dismantlement and removal of the cast-iron structure.

The fountain was reassembled in September, but infrastructure work continued into this month. And just as New York’s Statue of Liberty wouldn’t be the same beacon if Lady Liberty’s torch didn’t glow, the Forsyth Park fountain isn’t a Savannah treasure without the waterworks. Mayor Van Johnson calls it part of the city’s soul. “Every great city has a great fountain,” said Jay Melder, the Savannah city government’s chief administrator. “The Forsyth fountain is loved the world over, but nowhere more than right here as the centerpiece of our world-class community space.” RELATED Savannah park famous for its fountain could see changes The $650,000 restoration began in June — after the spring wedding season, when the fountain is a frequent backdrop for nuptials. An Alabama-based restorer, Robinson Iron, took it apart and trucked the pieces to its foundry for a summer of cleaning, repairing and in some cases, recasting of features. Special attention was paid to the robed woman who tops the fountain like a star on a Christmas tree, the herons that decorate the midpoint of the two-tiered pedestal and the water-spitting merman and swans that ring the basin. The reinstall was a some-assembly-required endeavor — the fountain’s hundreds of pieces bolt together. That’s because Savannah’s city fathers of the 1850s ordered it from a catalog.