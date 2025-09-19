Autumn’s golden splendor brings temperate climes, big events and cultural happenings of all stripes. Whether you’re looking to conjure up the spirit of the dead, gaze at the works of modern art masters, wine and dine in a tropical paradise, or cowboy it up in the Lone Star State, fall is one of the best times of year for cultural festivals, exhibitions and celebrations. Here are eight events destined to inspire and delight.
1. Chicago International Film Festival
The Chicago International Film Festival — one of the longest-running competitive film festivals in North America — is now in its 61st year. Screenings and programs are held at venues throughout the city like the Music Box Theatre, the Chicago History Museum, the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, the Gene Siskel Film Center and various pop-up locations.
The full programming schedule will be released in late September but expect to see the works of established masters and emerging filmmakers from around the world. Opening night takes place at the Music Box on Oct. 15 with a screening of the documentary film “One Golden Summer” about Chicago’s Jackie Robinson West Little League team, the first all-Black team to win the Little League U.S. Baseball Championship, and the ensuing controversy around the win that made headlines. Stay at Pendry Chicago ($242 and up, www.pendry.com/chicago), centrally located on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood near festival venues and other major attractions in the Windy City.
Oct. 15–26. $17 and up for individual screenings, $180 and up for festival passes. Chicago. 312-683-0121, www.chicagofilmfestival.com.
2. LEAF Global Arts Festival
This year marks the 30th anniversary for the LEAF Global Arts Festival held at Lake Eden in the Black Mountain area outside of Asheville, North Carolina. LEAF is an acronym for Lake Eden Arts Festival; the organization has expanded since its founding and now hosts many events, classes and workshops throughout the year at multiple locations. But Lake Eden remains its beating heart.
With a mission to “connect the world and each other through cultural exploration,” the festival features multicultural live music, dance performances, healing arts and the opportunity for festivalgoers to immerse themselves in nature. Among the headlining performers this year are Arrested Development and Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers. On-site lodging is available in cabins and lodge rooms around the lake ($185 and up).
Oct. 16–19. $54 and up. Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, North Carolina. 828-686-8742, theleaf.org/leaf-october-festival.
Another longtime festival takes place nearby on the same dates ― the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands. Held at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, the 78-year-old fair presented by the Southern Highland Craft Guild features a wide range of artists and craftspeople from around the Southern Appalachian region.
Oct. 16–19. $12. 87 Haywood St., Asheville, North Carolina. 828.523.4110 southernhighlandguild.org
Credit: Elsa Hahne
Credit: Elsa Hahne
3. Whitney Plantation
Whitney Plantation, an antebellum indigo plantation in Louisiana where nearly 400 people were enslaved, will open its newest exhibition, “Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I’ll go…" by Iya Oriade Queen Leia Lewis on Oct. 17. The exhibit explores the indigo dyeing traditions imported into the New World from West Africa with original artwork and storytelling during workshops and guided tours from Lewis.
Whitney Plantation isn’t an event space and it doesn’t glamorize plantation life. Instead, it focuses on “the brutal labor and stolen freedom of those that created vast economic wealth for the enslaving families,” according to a Facebook post. There are no overnight accommodations so a visit is best done as a side trip from either Baton Rouge or New Orleans. Many tour operators make day excursions such as Gray Line New Orleans ($74 and up, www.graylineneworleans.com) and Cajun Encounters ($80 and up, www.cajunencounters.com). If visiting on your own, plan two hours to fully take in the site.
“Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I’ll go…" Oct. 17–Dec. 31. $25 and up. Whitney Plantation, 5099 State Highway 15, Wallace, Louisiana. 225-265-3300, whitneyplantation.org.
Credit: Visit Fort Worth
Credit: Visit Fort Worth
4. Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering
Fort Worth embraces its “Cowtown” image at the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic Site, home of the annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering in late October. The Stockyards, with its large livestock market, was a major stop for cattle drives headed up the Chisholm Trail during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, it’s a lively shopping, dining and entertainment district themed around the cowboy image and still hosting daily cattle drives.
The gathering celebrates Western heritage and the ranching lifestyle with ranch rodeos (different from traditional rodeo in that it involves teamwork rather than individual competition), a chuck wagon camp and cook-off using techniques from the 1880s, dancehall-style Western swing music and cowboy poetry readings, including from the “Official Cowboy Poet of Texas” himself, Red Steagall. A number of youth-centered events are on the bill, too, such as a cook-off and a fiddle contest. Stay in swanky Western-luxe style accommodations that real-deal cowboys dream about at Hotel Drover ($584 and up, hoteldrover.com) in the heart of the Stockyards district.
Oct. 24–26. $27 and up. 122 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. 817-222-6423, www.redsteagallcowboygathering.com.
5. Dia de los Muertos
Mexico officially celebrates Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) every Nov. 1-2 to remember deceased loved ones and conjure up their spirits with grand events, parades and ceremonies. Along the coastline of the Riviera Maya on the Yucatán Peninsula in Playa del Carmen, the resort community of Mayakoba throws its own three-day celebration starting on Oct. 31 with experiences that immerse visitors into the richness of Mexican heritage, culture and local traditions.
Take a candle-lit boat tour of Mayakoba’s many canals adorned with decorations that make it seem as if glowing apparitions are appearing from the mangroves. Engage in creative workshops to learn the ancient art of decorating sugar skulls and painting images of La Catrina, a symbol of the holiday. The event concludes with the Day of the Dead Parade and Dinner, a celebratory blend of food, music, artistry and remembrance. There are three hotel resorts within the Mayakoba community — Bayan Tree, Fairmont and Rosewood — with Bayan Tree and Fairmont offering Day of the Dead packages.
Oct. 31–Nov. 2. $1,400 and up for hotel packages. Playa del Carmen. +52 800 365-3365, mayakoba.com/day-of-the-dead.
Credit: Amsterdam 750
Credit: Amsterdam 750
6. Amsterdam 750
To celebrate Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary, festivities began last October and have continued throughout the city as a lead-up to the 75-hour grand finale starting Oct. 24. On that date, the Story Festival begins with 750 stories told about the city and paintings representing each one on display, along with a dance program and communal food tables set up at 75 locations. The National Celebration wraps things up with performances by top Dutch musical acts Yves Berendse, Wibi Soerjadi and Karsu in a concert hosted by actors Holly Mae Brood and Daan Schuurmans. Stay in the heart of the city at Conservatorium Hotel ($778 and up, www.mandarinoriental.com). Housed in an ornate historic building that once served as a music school, this landmark hotel bills itself as the “living room of Amsterdam.”
Citywide events through Oct. 27. Amsterdam. No admission charge. 020-251-8164, amsterdam750.
7. Caribbean Food and Wine Festival
Turks and Caicos Islands of Providenciales is the site of the Caribbean Food and Wine Festival each fall at multiple resorts, restaurants and other venues along Grace Bay Beach, a strand that has garnered many “best beach" awards for its pristine white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters. The festival will bring together top chefs, winemakers and sommeliers at events such as “The Headliner’s Table: A Debut of World-Class Wine and Dining” hosted by celebrity chef Jeremiah Langhorne.
“Salt, Sand and Fire” boasts the Caribbean’s longest chef’s table set up directly on the beach for a gourmet barbecue dinner by guest chef Justin Fourton. Turk’s Head Jerk Festival at Turk’s Head Brewery spotlights jerk cuisine and local culture with live music and dance performances. A highlight of the festival is the popular Gourmet Safari, an island-themed progressive dinner that moves between venues from course to course. Stay at the luxurious beachfront resort The Palms ($965 and up, thepalmstc.com), a festival site and one of the stops on the Gourmet Safari dinner.
Nov. 5–9. $20 and up. Turks and Caicos Islands. 649-946-5050, caribbeanfoodandwinefestivaltci.com.
Credit: ABMB24, Meridians, Tina Kim Gallery, Lee ShinJa, Public Interactions, PR
Credit: ABMB24, Meridians, Tina Kim Gallery, Lee ShinJa, Public Interactions, PR
8. Art Basel Miami Beach
In early December, the Miami Beach Convention Center becomes the epicenter of the contemporary art world at Art Basel Miami Beach. This international art fair founded in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland, has expanded to include satellite fairs in Paris, Hong Kong and Miami Beach, where it’s been drawing art lovers annually since 2002. Top art galleries from around the world display major and emerging artists, with the Miami Beach incarnation spotlighting Latin American artists. Among the exhibitors this year, Aninat Galería will showcase Fernando Gutiérrez (Huanchaco) and the Luis De Jesus Los Angeles gallery will feature the works of Hugo Crosthwaite.
Art Basel anchors Miami Art Week (Dec. 1–7, www.miamiartweek.org) with concurrent art fairs and events occurring throughout the city such as the Miami River Art Fair and SCOPE Art Show. Grand Beach Hotel — 2.5 miles away from the convention center — is offering a 20% discount Nov. 26–Dec. 11 when you book with the code “BASEL” ($270 and up, www.grandbeachhotel.com).
Dec. 5–7. $68 and up. 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Florida. www.artbasel.com/miami-beach.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Photo courtesy of Peachtree Corners Festival
15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
From Atlanta History Center's Fall Fest with 4-H to an Hispanic Heritage Month event in Acworth, here are 15 family-friendly doings in metro Atlanta for Sept. 19-21.
Trilith teams up with comedy hitmaker to expand focus beyond blockbusters
The partnership will allow American High to scale its output and guarantees Trilith a steady slate of productions occupying its stages.
Celebrate fall in the Lowcountry with bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue
Barbecue, bourbon, and bluegrass come together at Garden & Gun’s fall festival on Kiawah Island, featuring James Beard winner Rodney Scott.
Featured
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Police abandoned area where 8-year-old was shot, detective testifies
The testimony came as trial began for Julian Conley, the man accused of fatally shooting the child near the burned-down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed weeks earlier.
Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000
Starting next academic year, Emory University will be tuition-free for undergraduates whose families earn less than $200,000, a move that could help hundreds of students.
Weekend Predictions: Another winning weekend for Falcons, Georgia Tech?
Weekend Predictions is off to a hot start. But will wins by the Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Tech and Georgia State keep this streak alive?