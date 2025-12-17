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Boys Basketball

GHSA basketball state championships move to Georgia State facility

The GHSA basketball state championships are being moved from the Macon Centreplex to the Georgia State Convocation Center for the next two seasons.

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Caleb Wilson expected to extend Georgia’s unique NBA draft streak

NBA

‘It’s crazy’: Atlanta native Caleb Wilson readies for NBA draft moment

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Here are the 425 times a GHSA team has won 4 straight state titles

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Macon Arena construction opens questions for GHSA basketball finals venue

Girls Basketball

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Here are the 425 times a GHSA team has won 4 straight state titles

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Macon Arena construction opens questions for GHSA basketball finals venue

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Legendary Georgia player replaces legendary Georgia coach at Hebron

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UNC signee Harpring, the nation’s No. 1 prospect, named AJC player of the year

2025-26 AJC Varsity high school girls basketball all-state teams

More News

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Adam Clack has Parkview gunning for first region title in 7 years

Lee County earns Top 25 recognition in national high school football rankings

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Pierce County RB’s 309-yard game pushes him to the lead in GHSA rushing

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18 GHSA teams that lost their last regular-season game but won a state title

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GHSA to investigate Newton football but can’t rule until after playoffs

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Maxwell projections: A look at the 32 bubble teams that need wins, some help

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A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 12

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Seckinger football coach Tony Lotti resigns after 4 seasons

Four No. 1-ranked teams lead state in fewest points allowed per game

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Terrence Edwards delays title celebration, praises ex-teammate Quincy Carter

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