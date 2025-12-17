Boys Basketball
GHSA basketball state championships move to Georgia State facility
The GHSA basketball state championships are being moved from the Macon Centreplex to the Georgia State Convocation Center for the next two seasons.
The GHSA basketball state championships are being moved from the Macon Centreplex to the Georgia State Convocation Center for the next two seasons.
St. Pius, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Rabun County and Chattahoochee County to chase firs state championship in tournament that begins this week.