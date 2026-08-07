AJC Varsity Super 11 Kamarui Dorsey Q&A: Hampton standout could play both ways in college Dorsey, an avid ‘College Football 25′ player, thinks he should be at least an 80 overall. AJC Super 11 safety Kamarui Dorsey, from Hampton, has committed to Texas A&M. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo Updated 1 hour ago Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends such as Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. Kamarui Dorsey is the first Super 11 selection from Hampton. Projected to play safety at the college level, he’s also the program’s first major Division I recruit. Dorsey totaled 28 solo tackles and four interceptions on defense, with 46 receptions for 846 yards and nine touchdowns on offense. The first-team AJC all-state player and Texas A&M commitment answered questions ranging from his advice to younger recruits to what his rating should be in the college football video game.

How would you describe your play style, and what do you think opposing coaches see when they prepare to play you? “Versatile, physical and leadership. I’m a two-way player, dominant on both sides of the field. You’ve got to know where I’m at on both sides of the field. I’m a deep threat at receiver, and I’m a very explosive player on defense. Also, on defense, you’ve got to watch me for being a ball hawk, because I’m going to go get the ball out of the air and punish different running backs and receivers.” Which game are you looking forward to most this year? “Really none of them. I just want to go 1-0 every week because I just want to go undefeated. I just want a long run into the playoffs and make history.”

What is your favorite high school memory to date?

“My favorite memory would probably be the Eagle’s Landing game this past year. I got my Under Armour All-American jersey during halftime. Hampton was out here celebrating that. I scored four touchdowns, so it was overall a great game.” What is your advice to younger players around the state who are starting to get recruited? “My advice would be stay even-keeled, keep a solid mindset, don’t get too big-headed, and don’t let all the attention and all the offers get you big-headed and stop working. Make sure you stay down, stay grinding, keep working and keep grinding. Always remember that the ultimate goal is always to get to the NFL.” Who was the best opponent you ever played against and why? “I’d probably say (Amos P. Godby of Florida receiver) Jamarin Simmons. They call him “Waffle House.” He was, like, a quicker receiver, but he’s also, like, 6-1, so he was one I had to lock in and use my feet a lot and trust my technique.”

Who is the most underrated teammate or player in Georgia right now? “I got two. I got (Hampton WR/DE) Tahj Harris, and I got (Hampton WR/FS) Thomas Griggs. Tahj, he’s just a great body. He’s, like, 6-2, 200 pounds. He can run. He’s more of a slender build, so you can build him into a DB, you can build him into a linebacker. Thomas Griggs, he’s just a ballplayer, dog. He can play slot receiver and running back. He’s, like, 205, so he can run through you, and he can score. Thomas has got a great ceiling.” What coach has made the biggest impact in your life and why? “The coach that made the greatest impact would be coach Moe, my Little League coach. He was the first ever coach that coached me. He taught me a lot about being physical, grinding, hard work and running hills. He put me through all the tough stuff to start the foundation of me now.” What’s a line one of your coaches says at least once a day at practice?

“What’s been built into me since eighth grade was, ‘Get comfortable being uncomfortable.’ To win championships, you’ve got to be comfortable being in uncomfortable situations, situations that you don’t want to be in, but you’ve still got to be able to be comfortable and provide and put on the field what you’re supposed to do in situations.” Do you have a hidden talent or interest that has nothing to do with football? “Not really. I just played a lot of ‘College Football.’ I don’t do too much.” Are you excited to be in the game next year, and what do you think you should be rated? “I’m very, very excited to be in the game next year. Growing up, I was watching those guys be in the game. There was a long period when they didn’t have the game, so I’m happy that in my era, I get to be in the game, and I think that I should be at least an 80 overall.”