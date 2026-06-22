Caleb Wilson expected to extend Georgia’s unique NBA draft streak

Holy Innocents’ forward Caleb Wilson celebrates with teammates after their win against North Cobb Christian in the Private boys basketball final at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March, 5, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Holy Innocents’ won 84-45. (Jason Getz/AJC)

At least one former Georgia high school player has gone among the first 10 NBA picks each year since 2020. Six have gone in the top five.

At least one former Georgia high school player has gone among the first 10 NBA picks each year since 2020. Six have gone in the top five.

Georgia’s claim as the only state to produce a top-10 NBA draft pick each year this decade is likely safe.

Caleb Wilson, the former AJC all-class player of the year from Holy Innocents’, is a projected to go among the top five at Wednesday’s draft in Brooklyn. He is most often pegged as the No. 4 overall pick to the Chicago Bulls.

The streak of former Georgia high school players taken among the first five began in 2020, when former UGA and Holy Spirit Prep star Anthony Edwards went No. 1 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves.