AJC Varsity Super 11 Ta’Shawn Poole Q&A: How’d he wind up with the key to his city? The FSU commit becomes the first pick from Macon in Super 11 history. Howard safety Ta’Shawn Poole, a 2026 AJC Super 11 selection, has committed to play for Florida State. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell Aug 6, 2026 Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends like Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. Safety Ta’Shawn Poole isn’t just the first Super 11 selection in Howard’s history. He’s the first selection from the city of Macon in the 42-year history of the Super 11. He’s also already been presented the key to the city. The 6-foot-1 195-pounder received that level of recognition as part of “Ta’Shawn Poole Day” in Macon when he was selected for the Under Armour Next All-America Game after his junior season.

Loading... The 4-star player is widely viewed as a Top 75 national prospect for the 2027 class by the two major national recruiting services. Poole starred on both sides of the ball last year, tallying 40 solo tackles and two interceptions on defense with 654 total yards and 12 total all-purpose touchdowns. His skill set also includes some electric punt returner ability when he gets a sliver of daylight. The Florida State commit answered questions ranging from his favorite high school memory to the toughest opponent he’s faced so far.

What should the scouting report say about you? “That I’m a great teammate and a great leader on and off the field. My football IQ is high when I am on the field. I have great ball skills. I think I’m a great role model. I can influence people around me with my platform to show I’m a great person outside of football as well.”

What game on your schedule are you most looking forward to this season? “We have Valdosta as a noregion game, but a lot of people would say that game. Probably a team we play in our region. I’ll say Peach County. They are right down the street. We’ve never played them.” What has been your favorite high school memory so far? “I’ll say my favorite memory is we had a thing called ‘Fright Night.’ So basically we stay at the school, spend the night at school and then at 12 a.m. we’ll head out to where we play our home games and scrimmage each other. Then spend the night, wake up at 4 a.m. and then just do conditioning.” What’s your advice to younger players who will also be heavily recruited?

“Stay focused through all the offers, all the people, all the things like that. Don’t let that outside stuff get to you because it really isn’t anything at the end of the day.” “Just stick to your plan, man. Don’t let it stress you out. Just be yourself. Be original.” Who is the best player you’ve competed against? What was he like? “I had trouble with this kid named Ty Cummings. He went to West Laurens. He’s at Georgia Southern now. He was quick. Runs like a 10.8. He had great linemen and ran the ‘Wildcat’ at quarterback. We couldn’t stop him.” Which player that you know well is very underrated?

“On defense, we’ve got a kid named Tristan Sands. Very underrated, but he’s undersized. In our DB room, we’ve got a player named Jamal Ivery. We’ve got a (Class of 2028) kid named Charles Ellington. He’s just now getting on the radar. He’s got a couple of offers from Memphis and Liberty.” What coach has made the biggest difference in your life? Why? “My head coach, Trey Porter. He came in after my freshman year after all the coaches ended up leaving. I was thinking about leaving, but he held me here. He was already trying to get me to play for his 7-on-7 team, but I didn’t. But he came here and got me a couple of offers. He’s been a role model in my life, I would say.” Do you have a hidden talent that has nothing to do with football? “I can fish, but it isn’t a hidden talent. I’m not really good at it, but I can catch some. I’m funny, but everybody knows that. I would say that I’ve got an arrogant side to me. A cocky side. Nobody really knows about that. That stays hidden.”

Why did you stay at Howard with all the options these days to transfer out to a bigger program? “I hear from just about every school in the country, really. They hit me up on Instagram. They find my Twitter. Find my number. Get my mother’s number and call her and things like that. The reason I will say I stayed in because it’s a loyalty thing with me. I think I’m a loyal guy. I don’t want to cross nobody. I think that I’ve built something in Macon at Howard that everybody needs to feel.” Do you have a pregame ritual? “I pray. I watch film of the team we are about to play. I watch film of my favorite player, Caleb Downs (a 2022 Super 11 selection at Mill Creek and current Dallas Cowboys safety).” What does it mean to be the first player from Macon to make the Super 11?