Atlanta Hawks ‘It’s crazy’: Atlanta native Caleb Wilson readies for NBA draft moment Former Holy Innocents’ standout and UNC forward heads into the draft as a projected top pick. Forward Caleb Wilson, shown here going up for a dunk against NC Christian forward Xavier Butler (left) and guard Brock Bass-Bonner, was a standout at Holy Innocents Episcopal School before heading to UNC. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

Almost a decade ago, UNC forward and Atlanta native Caleb Wilson stepped onto the old Hawks practice courts at then-Philips Arena for a basketball camp where NBA All-Stars Al Horford, Paul Millsap and Jeff Teague were all in attendance. Now, Wilson sits on the cusp of joining that brotherhood, with just a week remaining until the NBA draft.

“I mean, it’s crazy that I’ll be in the NBA as a fraternity,” Wilson, 19, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Zoom. “I’ll really be there, and it’s just time to get to work.” A projected top-four pick in the draft, Wilson has waited his whole life for this. Wilson was a standout at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School — where he averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, five assists and 3.5 blocks before heading to UNC. Though a hand injury shortened his freshman season with the Tarheels, Wilson put together a strong year. He averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.4 blocks, all while shooting 57.8% from the floor per game. Now, fully recovered, Wilson said he’s grateful that he can play basketball every day as he navigates the intense six weeks of predraft activities.

For Wilson, the process included an invite to the NBA draft combine last month, where his vertical leap (standing vertical: 34.5; max vertical: 39.5) left teams impressed. He also looked to put his best foot forward in his interviews with the front offices he spoke with.

“I just really, in the interviews, I just told them that I was a really big competitor, and I just asked them to trust in me and believe that everything I’ve shown this past year, and what they’ve seen before, is true,” Wilson said. “I just feel like everything is going to speak for itself, especially the tape.” Since then, Wilson has headed to Southern California to work out, spending anywhere from four to five hours in the gym in the morning. It’s all part of his work to get his body right for the next step of his career. “Often for me, and I’m sure other people too, when you’re waiting for something for a long time and you’re like really close to getting it, you’re already thinking about the next thing,” Wilson said. “So, I’m really excited to be drafted. I feel like it’ll be a great opportunity wherever I end up, and I mean, of course, it’s always been a dream of mine. I’m already kind of focused on wherever I get drafted, playing Summer League, and eventually playing my first NBA game.” But before Wilson steps onto the court for his NBA debut, he, along with 19 others, will fill the draft night green room at the Barclays Center in New York.