2026 AJC Super 11 reveal begins Tuesday night

The 2026 AJC Super 11 will be announced the first week of August, with the first three members of the class being revealed on Aug. 4.

The AJC has been naming Super 11 classes since 1985.

The AJC has been naming Super 11 classes since 1985.

The 42nd AJC Super 11 team will be revealed this week, beginning Tuesday night.

Seven are from metro Atlanta, two from Middle Georgia and two from South Georgia.

Three of the 11 are the first Super 11s for their schools. Six others come from programs that have produced at least four previous Super 11s.

Two are 5-star recruits, and one considered the No. 1 prospect in the country by 247Sports.

But there’s also room for a couple of 3 stars, as the Super 11 is more about high school star power than recruiting ranking.

Three Super 11s are running backs, the most from that position since 2003.