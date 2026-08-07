AJC Varsity Super 11 Kelsey Adams Jr. Q&A: The Georgia football commit is staying home Adams is the only Bulldogs commit among this year’s Super 11. AJC Super 11 selection Kelsey Adams Jr., an offensive tackle at Hughes, is committed to play for Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 1 hour ago Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends like Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. Offensive tackle Kelsey Adams Jr. now becomes the third Super 11 selection out of Langston Hughes in Fairburn. That’s quite a feat for a program that started playing varsity football in 2009. Adams Jr. joins OL Bo Hughley (2022) and QB Air Noland (2023). Adams was an immediate-impact transfer for Hughes from North Clayton last season. The first-team AJC all-state player and UGA commitment handled his Super 11 Q&A the same way he’d throw around defensive ends on Friday night.

What should the scouting report say about you? “I can pretty much do everything on the offensive line, but I’d say my best trait is being just fast and physical and showing my athleticism. Very high motor. Very big and fast guy and just a mauler.” What game on your schedule are you most looking forward to this season? “Creekside game, for sure. It is a big rivalry game. I’ve just got to set the tone for the O-line that game.”

What is your favorite high school memory so far? “I’d say it was me being out there as an eighth grader playing with the varsity guys. … It wasn’t during my eighth grade season, but I used to go to North Clayton High School back then. I started with the varsity my very first spring game as a rising freshman.”

What’s your advice to a younger player who will also be a big-time recruit? “Just keep your head on the main goal. The blessings are going to come.” Who is the best player you’ve competed against? What was he like? “I would say (former 4-star) Bryce Perry-Wright at Buford. He’s now at Texas A&M. Very speed-to-power guy. I did pretty good. I didn’t give up a sack. Came out nervous. Once I got into the game, I got my blood flowing.” Which player that you know well is very underrated? “I’d say right now that player is a sophomore on our team. His name is Savion Frazier. He plays offensive guard, offensive tackle. Very versatile on our offensive line. He’s very underrated right now.

“He has seven offers, I believe.” What coach has made the biggest difference in your life? Why? “My head coach, Andrico Hines. Pretty much when I came in, we both knew I had a lot of work to do. I just came in and worked and executed. Now I feel like I’m in the best possible (situation) right now.” What’s your favorite team tradition at Langston Hughes? “Before every practice and after every stretch, it is pretty much a chant we do. We spell out Langston and then just get a good break in before we start practice.”

Do you remember your first offer? “Yeah, I do. It was very exciting. I didn’t expect it. It came unexpectedly. That’s what I pretty much tell everybody that is young: Don’t expect it. Don’t get your mind set on just getting offers. … It was Georgia State. I was a freshman. I got it during class. I got pulled out of class. I was very happy.” If you were a defensive end, how would you try to get past Kelsey Adams? “If I’m the same size and everything, I’d just bull-rush me. If I’m slimmer than that, you have to just set up the edge and set up a quick move.” Do you have a favorite play you like to hear your offensive coordinator call?