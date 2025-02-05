Sports Daily: Fixing football

With that in mind, we’re gonna take a little spin through some of the proposals. I’ll offer my opinion, then you’ll send me an email, tell me I’m right and suggest other rule changes. Sound good?

Let’s start with the pros.

BREAK THE RULES

💪 Banning booty ball: The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the “tush push,” which the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles execute to posterior perfection.

I only have two real thoughts on this: 1) the play does seem imminently uncomfortable for everyone involved, and 2) whatever we decide, can everyone please just stop saying tush push all the time?

🤖 Laser line judges: Robot baseball umps I’m not so sure about. But the NFL using fancy cameras and chips and stuff to determine whether someone got a first down?

That’s a no-brainer … even if the system that’s expected to be implemented seems a tad overcomplicated.

⏰ Tweaking overtime: Yep, again. And probably every year forever and ever, amen. The latest (non-tush) push: making the regular season overtime rules mirror the new postseason overtime rules, which give both teams a possession even if the first one with the ball scores a touchdown.

Sure. Fine. But two questions: Did you even know that was the rule in the playoffs? Can you confidently state what the current regular season rules are, without looking it up? Sometimes less is more, friends.

Meanwhile, the college folks are looking at stuff like this.

🙄 Fake injuries: I’m not a “sanctity of the game” person. That’s boring. But I am a grumpy person. And clearly unharmed players collapsing on the field to force an injury timeout and take a breather is obnoxious.

The SEC already threatened to fine shenanigan-conceiving coaches. But the simplest solution being considered is probably some version of forcing the involved player to sit out the rest of the possession. Actually injured? You’d miss it anyway.

🛑 Playoff adjustments: Honestly … can we just not? Seriously, whatever you’re talking about. No. It’s been one (1) year. We’re fine. Thanks.

🌷 Spring flings: OK, so it’s not a rule. But while Georgia and Georgia Tech have now both set an April 12 date for their traditional spring games, a handful of other programs axed their events. Their argument: In the Anyone-Can-Pop-In-The-Portal Era, spring games give the opposition an extra eyeful of potential transfers.

Which is fair. And also lame. As a fan, it’s hard to beat heading back to your alma mater for a low-stakes hang sesh on a gorgeous spring day. Keep it!

What sports rule (or rules) would you change — and why? Shoot an email to tyler.estep@ajc.com and I may just include a roundup in Monday’s newsletter.

BIG MAN MOVE FAST

We love it when the beefy fellas put on a show at the NFL combine. And former UGA defenders have specialized in doing just that for several years now.

Ex-Bulldog lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Smael Mondon and others joined the club Thursday in Indianapolis. Ingram-Dawkins (6-foot-4, 276 pounds, mind you) ran a 4.86-second 40-yard dash.

🤔 Then there’s this Falcons news from Indy: Falcons coach Raheem Morris and new/old defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich are apparently working on a master defensive plan that “will not be contained to the confines of the traditional NFL 4-3 or 3-4 schemes.”

We’re all extremely confident that’s real and will go well … right?

TRIVIA TIME

Heisman-winning Collins Hill High School grad Travis Hunter says he wants to play receiver and corner in the NFL. Who was the last NFL player to play both ways full time?

Answer at bottom of newsletter.

LIFE IN THE PITS

Not every college football player goes pro on the gridiron, of course. As our pal Sarah Spencer explains in this fun behind-the-scenes video from Atlanta Motor Speedway, plenty of them find their way to NASCAR pit crews.

Former UGA linebacker Nate McBride and counterparts who played ball at Bama, Kansas and Mississippi State explain why.

WORKING THINGS OUT

A week into spring training games, the Braves’ evaluation process is well underway.

The AJC’s Gabriel Burns offers a few quick insights on what’s to come (Jurickson Profar hitting leadoff until Ronald Acuña’s return?) — and will be back later today with a closer look at the roster.

🚨 Free TV alert: Today’s game against the Marlins airs at 1:10 p.m. on PeachtreeTV.

SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWNS

The state high school basketball semifinals begin today! There’s a full slate on both the girls and boys sides — too much to list here and not feel bad about it. But that’s why Al Gore invented hyperlinks, and this one has everything you need to know.

One key takeaway: The Grayson and Wheeler boys (Georgia’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively) play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Georgia State University.

Finals in all classifications start Wednesday in Macon.

WEEKEND WATCH PARTY

Elsewhere around town and on the tube …

🏀 Tonight: The Hawks host the Thunder at 7:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast.

📺 Saturday: Atlanta United visits Charlotte FC (2:15 p.m. on Apple TV). Georgia Tech men’s basketball hosts NC State (3 p.m. on ACC Network). Georgia men’s basketball visits Texas (8 p.m. on ESPN2).

⚾ Sunday: The Braves’ spring training game against the Yankees airs at 1:05 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Y’all thought I was going to ignore the Georgia Tech guys at the combine, didn’t you?

Well … check out Jackets defensive lineman Zeek Biggers showing off his vertical jump. Then read up on tight end Jackson Hawes’ plans to block his way into the league.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Off the field, I'm a pretty enthusiastic, Labrador retriever-type of guy. On the field, I'm definitely looking to punish. I'm looking to put my face mask underneath guys' chinstrap. - Hawes on his personality versus his playing style

Oh, and the trivia answer: Chuck Bednarik, who played center and linebacker for the Eagles in the 1950s.