Georgia announces date for 2025 G-Day game, start of spring practice

But Georgia sees it as important.

“You know, you’ve got to take it year to year on things like that,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said at a recent athletic board meeting. “But I can say one thing I appreciate about coach (Kirby) Smart is that he understands the value of the game, and it is an opportunity for some of our fans to come see what the players and they may or may have season tickets. It’s always been a special day, and I think it’s in the plans for this year.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia went 11-3 this past season, winning the SEC. The Bulldogs' season came to an end with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Georgia has a number of key players to replace from last season, such as running back Trevor Etienne, linebacker Jalon Walker and safety Malaki Starks.

At running back, Nate Frazier is expected to take on a big role for the Bulldogs. He led Georgia in rushing this past season, while adding 8 rushing touchdowns.

On defense, sophomores Chris Cole, Justin Williams and KJ Bolden are all expected to take a leap forward in their second years with the program.

Most eyes will be on the quarterback position, as the Bulldogs have to replace Carson Beck on a full-time basis.

Gunner Stockton made his first career start in the loss to Notre Dame. He also played all but one snap in the overtime win over Texas.

It will be Stockton’s fourth spring with the program.

Behind Stockton, Georgia has a lot of inexperience at the quarterback position. Redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi is the second most experienced quarterback on the roster. He will be competing for the backup quarterback job.

The spring game also will be the first chance fans have to look at some of the newcomers. Georgia signed six transfers and the No. 3 ranked signing class for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Zachariah Branch, Talyn Taylor and Elijah Griffin are among the top players that Georgia has brought in.

This will be Kirby Smart’s 10th spring game with Georgia. The spring game also figures to be a massive recruiting weekend for the Bulldogs, as Georgia is likely to host many of its top recruiting targets for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Georgia will have 15 spring practices, with one of them being the spring game. The first practice is set for March 11.

As for the next game in Sanford Stadium, Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall. That game is set for Aug. 30. A game time and TV Network has not yet been announced.