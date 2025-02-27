Former Collins Hill star Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in the NFL

He was born in Florida, but moved to Gwinnett in the eighth grade. He went on to star at Collins Hill and recognizes his time at the school that he helped lead to its first football state title (7A) and a 15-0 record in 2021.

“It means a lot to me,” Hunter said. “I was one of the top guys to come out of Collins Hill. Hopefully, they are proud of me and I’m going to keep (representing for Collins Hill).”

Hunter, a wide receiver and defensive back at Jackson State and Colorado, doesn’t plan to do the drills at the combine. He is meeting with the teams and letting them know he wants to stay on the field.

“There are some meetings at receiver,” Hunter said. “There are some meetings at DB (defensive back). So, it’s still up in the air.”

Hunter remains steadfast that he can play both ways in the NFL. The league has not had a full-time two-way player since Chuck Bednarik played center and linebacker for the Eagles in the 1950s.

“Nobody has done it (in the modern era),” Hunter said. “But I feel like I put my body through a lot. I do a lot of treatment, people don’t get to see that part, what I do for my body to make sure that I’m 100% for each game. But I feel like I can do it because nobody has done it.”

Last season, Hunter played 672 offensive snaps and 688 defensive snaps on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. He doesn’t see what is the big fuss and figures he can do the same in the NFL because they have more breaks.

“I know I can do it because I did it at the college level and nobody gets breaks,” Hunter said.

It’s unlikely that any NFL team will allow Hunter to play both ways full time. Falcons wide receiver Drake London played 1,032 snaps and cornerback A.J. Terrell played 1,085. Combined, that would 2,117 — or roughly double what Hunter played last season for the Buffaloes.

Hunter is hoping to be the top pick in the draft, which is owned by Tennessee.

“That’s super important,” Hunter said. “That’s one of my dreams to go No. 1 and be the best that I can be.”

In college, Hunter found time to study the receivers he was covering and the defensive backs who were going to try to cover him.

“I just go in there and look at every guy,” Hunter said. “Every guy is not the same. Everybody has a unique style. I try to find their unique style in what that guy has and try to (put) the lock and key on it.”

Hunter got a few zany questions like, “If Travis Hunter was covering Travis Hunter, who would come down with the ball?”

“Travis Hunter,” he quipped.

He didn’t want to reveal which teams he’s met with and would simply say, “next question.”

At Collins Hill, Hunter made seven interceptions and has 12 touchdown receptions his sophomore year. In his junior season, he had eight interceptions and caught 137 passes for 1,746 yards and 24 scores (all county records).

In his senior season, he had 76 catches and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Hunter set the state’s career receiving touchdowns record (48; it’s now second behind Jaden Gibson’s 59).

Hunter played in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central 41-34 on Dec. 17, 2022.

After transferring from Jackson State, he helped Colorado improve from 4-8 to 9-3 last season and earn a trip to the Alamo Bowl.

Hunter was a force on defense last season as he made 32 tackles, had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. On offense he caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“I’m just a die-hard for football,” Hunter said. “I love to compete. That’s not my job to figure it out. I like to play both sides of the ball. If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to play both sides.”