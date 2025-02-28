Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves' spring evaluation process well underway

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson walks to the dugout after being pulled in the second inning of a spring training baseball game in North Port, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson walks to the dugout after being pulled in the second inning of a spring training baseball game in North Port, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
1 hour ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves are through almost a week’s worth of the exhibition season.

Bryce Elder made his spring debut Thursday evening, surrendering two runs on four hits across 2⅔ innings against the Nationals. He’s among a bevy of pitchers trying to prove their worth.

The roster largely is set outside some depth roles. The team has a vacancy for a backup infielder. It has multiple bullpen spots available. What could become of the rotation beyond Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach? Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes are the clubhouse leaders. Note that both are out of options.

Perhaps most intriguing is how the Braves decide to deploy their hitters. Two days ago, the Braves used newcomer Jurickson Profar as their leadoff man, and he doubled in his first spring at-bat. He stands as a logical option to top the order in Ronald Acuña Jr.’s absence.

The Braves continue Grapefruit League play Friday until March 23. They’ll play two games in Arizona against the Cubs on March 24-25 before beginning the regular season March 27 in San Diego.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

