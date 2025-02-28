Braves' spring evaluation process well underway

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves are through almost a week’s worth of the exhibition season.

Bryce Elder made his spring debut Thursday evening, surrendering two runs on four hits across 2⅔ innings against the Nationals. He’s among a bevy of pitchers trying to prove their worth.

The roster largely is set outside some depth roles. The team has a vacancy for a backup infielder. It has multiple bullpen spots available. What could become of the rotation beyond Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach? Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes are the clubhouse leaders. Note that both are out of options.