Braves' spring evaluation process well underway

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves are through almost a week’s worth of the exhibition season.
Bryce Elder made his spring debut Thursday evening, surrendering two runs on four hits across 2⅔ innings against the Nationals. He’s among a bevy of pitchers trying to prove their worth.
The roster largely is set outside some depth roles. The team has a vacancy for a backup infielder. It has multiple bullpen spots available. What could become of the rotation beyond Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach? Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes are the clubhouse leaders. Note that both are out of options.
Perhaps most intriguing is how the Braves decide to deploy their hitters. Two days ago, the Braves used newcomer Jurickson Profar as their leadoff man, and he doubled in his first spring at-bat. He stands as a logical option to top the order in Ronald Acuña Jr.’s absence.
The Braves continue Grapefruit League play Friday until March 23. They’ll play two games in Arizona against the Cubs on March 24-25 before beginning the regular season March 27 in San Diego.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Five things to look for in Braves spring training games
Michael Cunningham: The games aren’t official. That doesn’t mean they don’t matter.
Key upcoming dates for the Braves
Quick look at some important dates in the next few weeks, and a reminder that the MLB All-Star Game will be played at Truist Park in July.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake