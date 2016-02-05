Hey, y’all.

Major League Baseball made some waves on Tuesday, deciding that lifetime bans end, well, when someone’s lifetime ends — thereby clearing the way for guys like Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson to potentially join the Hall of Fame.

Honestly? Not sure I have anything particularly insightful to add to that conversation.

But I thought you might enjoy reading the legendary Furman Bisher’s 1951 piece on Jackson, as well as a more recent take on Rose from the one and only Mark Bradley.

Now … on to our regularly scheduled programming.

Quick links: Braves hit .500 | An early look at the Falcons schedule | United tries again

PRESS PAUSE, PLEASE

Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images

There’s this thing on social media where people take turns sharing their “most boomer complaints.”

Ostensibly, the whole shtick pokes fun at older folks fumbling their way through modern life. But deep down? It’s about younger generations realizing that they’re … well … not that young anymore.

As a near-40-year-old with two kids and a mortgage, I certainly qualify for participation. And to quote the late, great Frank Constanza: “I got a lot of problems with you people. And now you’re gonna hear about.”

📺 Today’s complaint: Can we just go back to having everything on cable already?

ESPN announced Tuesday that it’s launching its very own $29.99 a month streaming service. No cable required, everything at your fingertips — including the ACC Network, the SEC Network and other stuff like that.

Fabulous!

I’ll throw it in the pile next to my FanDuel Sports app. And AppleTV. And Amazon Prime. And Netflix and YouTube TV and godforsaken Peacock.

And that’s just for sports!

This isn’t a technological complaint (I’m a millennial, I can handle this stuff). It’s not even a financial one (though I bet you can do the rough math here).

📺 The real issue: Ain’t nobody got time for this.

I’m tired of remembering usernames and passcodes, man. And tired of solving ancient Sumerian riddles to watch a game.

Is it on a local channel? Or nationally, on some weird app? Or maybe nationally for most people, but another app for in-market folks?

Sike! It’s on a secret fourth thing you didn’t even know existed. And you’ll need to create an account.

📺 I’m not opposed to the digital revolution. But what we need, as a society, is to press pause and pick a lane.

Because the real rage inducer is this: You can’t watch everything on old school cable. But you can’t watch everything with your cord cut, either.

It’s time, my friends, to go fully a la carte or belly back up to the cable buffet.

Because right now we’re living in both worlds — and we’re not getting their best.

What makes you irrationally grumpy? Please send me your “most boomer complaint” about sports. Even if you’re a boomer.

WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

By George, they’ve done it. They’ve reached .500.

The Braves beat the Nationals 5-2, thanks in part to seven strong innings from Spencer Schwellenbach and a Drake Baldwin homer. Ozzie Albies’ two hits were good to see, too.

“It’s not a big deal, but it kind of is,” manager Brian Snitker said of the milestone. Which sounds funny but is also correct.

Atlanta is just the fifth team ever to start 0-7 and make it to .500 — and the second fastest to do so.

The squad will try to keep it going tonight, when Bryce Elder gets the start and the first 15,000 fans at Truist Park get a Marcell Ozuna bobblehead. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

👀 Meanwhile, in Acuñaland …

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered (video here!) and looked comfortable in the outfield during his first rehab game in the Florida Complex League on Tuesday — and he’s already moving on to Triple-A.

He’ll be with Gwinnett on Thursday for the start of a four-game homestand at Coolray Field.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT SOCCER

Atlanta United, meanwhile, takes its six-game winless streak to Austin for a rare midweek match (9 p.m. on AppleTV).

Manager Ronny Deila says his squad needs to focus on doing the small things right. And the players agree.

🗣️ Said midfielder Tristan Muyumba: “Everyone knows the talent, the quality we have on the team, but at the end of the day, if we’re not doing the job properly, you‘re not doing the hard work, you‘re not competing in every drills — the talent doesn’t matter.”

That’s true. But having three starters out probably won’t help the Five Stripes’ case.

FALCONS SCHEDULE WATCH

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

On Tuesday, we found out the Falcons will take on the Colts in Germany. Today, at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and ESPN2, we’ll learn where the rest of the Dirty Birds’ 2025-26 matchups slot in.

More here from D. Orlando Ledbetter, but a quick reminder of the other opponents in play (in addition to division rivals Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay):

Home: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Buffalo, Miami, Washington

Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Buffalo, Miami, Washington Away: Arizona, San Francisco, New England, New York Jets, Minnesota

PREP NOTES

↔️ Pebblebrook High hired Rodney Hackney as its new football coach. Hackney most recently worked at Tri-Cities — which just hired Pebblebrook’s old coach.

⚽ State soccer finals are rolling along, with the Lovett girls among seven defending champs seeking another title. A couple Floyd County teams, meanwhile, took home their first championships in decades.

🏆 The jam-packed new class of Georgia High School Sports Hall of Famers includes Walt Frazier, Kirby Smart and Cam Newton, among many others.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Michael Soroka, the former Braves All-Star whose career was derailed by back-to-back Achilles injuries, returned to Truist Park for the first time since being traded.

He gave up two runs in just four innings — but did throw the two fastest fastballs of his career to old friend Austin Riley.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I set out to make sure I gave them my best tonight. Obviously, Austin's one of the guys that I came up with, and I wasn't going to let him beat me on anything but my best. - Soroka on being back in Atlanta

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.