Pebblebrook hires Hackney, effectively trading coaches with Tri-Cities

It wasn’t planned that way, but Pebblebrook and Tri-Cities effectively traded football coaches this offseason.

Pebblebrook, a Cobb County school, on Tuesday approved the hire of Rodney Hackney, formerly of Tri-Cities. The news comes just a few days after Tri-Cities announced it hired Pebblebrook’s former coach, Michael Woolridge.

Both had stepped down from their previous posts for months with new ventures in sight. Both coaches arrived at their former schools in 2023, inheriting losing teams. Both left with winning teams but looked for new challenges.