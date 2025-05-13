Pebblebrook hires Hackney, effectively trading coaches with Tri-Cities

It wasn’t planned that way, but Pebblebrook and Tri-Cities effectively traded football coaches this offseason.
Pebblebrook, a Cobb County school, on Tuesday approved the hire of Rodney Hackney, formerly of Tri-Cities. The news comes just a few days after Tri-Cities announced it hired Pebblebrook’s former coach, Michael Woolridge.
Both had stepped down from their previous posts for months with new ventures in sight. Both coaches arrived at their former schools in 2023, inheriting losing teams. Both left with winning teams but looked for new challenges.
“The communities are mirror images of each other with hardworking kids who play hard until the whistle blows,” Hackney said. “I’ve been in Cobb before. I was coach at Osborne in 2005. So it was just the thrill of coming back to this school attracted me. I know how they do things. They put kids in position to win. I thought this would be a good challenge.”
Hackney is a 21-year head coach and Pebblebrook will be his eighth school. His teams have won three region titles. Hackney led Tri-Cities’ 2024 team to its first winning season, with a 6-4 record, since 2015.
Pebblebrook is coming off a 6-5 finish under Woolridge after going 2-8 with an 0-4 region record in 2023.
Pebblebrook plays in Class 6A, the highest. Tri-Cities, a south Fulton County school, is in Class 5A.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Ennis
Lovett girls among seven defending soccer champions in state finals
Seven high school soccer teams that will try to defend their state titles this week
Featured
Credit: Return Home
‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia
Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.
‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation
A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things.
‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case
Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.