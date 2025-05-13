The NFL is set to release the remaining schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network and ESPN2.

The matchup between the Falcons and Colts will be the NFL’s first regular-season game played in Berlin and the third international game for the Falcons in the past five seasons. The Falcons are 1-2 in international games, including a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2023. The Falcons defeated the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham Stadium in London in 2021.

Through the NFL’s Global Markets Program, the Falcons became the fifth team to be awarded marketing rights in Germany, for at least a five-year term.

The NFL has played games in Munich and Frankfurt. Germany also had teams in the old World League of American Football, World League and NFL Europa. They had the Frankfurt Galaxy (1995-2007), Berlin Thunder (1999-2007), Cologne Centurions (2004-07), Hamburg Sea Devils (2005-07) and the Düsseldorf Rhein Fire (1995-97.)

The Falcons finished in second place in the NFC South last season (8-9) and will play AFC East and NFC West teams during the 2025 regular season.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ opponents:

Home games

Tampa Bay

The skinny: The Bucs have won the past four NFC South titles. They have the most experienced quarterback in the division with Baker Mayfield. The Bucs went 10-7 last season, but were knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Commanders. Series record: The Falcons lead 32-31.

New Orleans

The skinny: Kellen Moore was named to replace Dennis Allen as head coach. Also, quarterback Derek Carr retired. The Saints drafted quarterback Tyler Shough and have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. The Saints finished 5-12 last season. Series record: The Saints lead 56-55.

Carolina Panthers

The skinny: The Panthers are hopeful that Bryce Young had a breakthrough last season and will developed into a franchise quarterback. They have attempted to rebuild the offensive line and added wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL draft. The Panthers’ defense will receive a boost from the return of defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee). The Panthers finished 5-12 last season. Series record: The Falcons lead 37-23.

Los Angeles Rams

The skinny: Behind the passing of Georgia great Matthew Stafford, the Rams still are Super Bowl contenders. The Rams added former Falcons linebacker Nate Landman in free agency. The Rams finished 10-7 last season, beat the Vikings in the wild-card round before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round. Series record: The Rams lead 49-28-2.

Seattle

The skinny: The Seahawks signed quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency and acquired wide receiver Cooper Kupp in a trade with the Rams. The duo will attempt to replace Geno Smith (Raiders in free agency) and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (traded to Steelers). Also, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was drafted in the third round and will contribute to the attack. The Seahawks went 10-7 last season. Series record: The Seahawks lead 13-7.

Buffalo

The skinny: Quarterback Josh Allen was named the league’s most valuable player last season after tossing 28 TD passes and rushed for 12 TDs. Former Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes was drafted in the fifth round. The Bills went 13-4 last season and lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Series record: The Falcons lead 7-6.

Miami

The skinny: The Dolphins are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins signed Zach Wilson as quarterback insurance. The Dolphins went 8-9 last season. Series record: The Dolphins lead 9-5.

Washington

The skinny: Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn led a revival of the franchise last season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels will seek to follow up his spectacular rookie season. The Commanders beat the Falcons in overtime last season in essentially a knockout game in Week 17 of the season. The Commanders went 12-5 last season and lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. Series record: The Commanders lead 18-10-1.

Away games

Tampa Bay – Division foe.

New Orleans – Division foe.

Carolina Panthers – Division foe.

Arizona

The skinny: The pairing of quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t pay immediate dividends for the Cardinals. The Cardinals used six of their seven draft picks on defensive players. The Cardinals finished 8-9. Series record: The Cardinals lead 17-16.

New England

The skinny: Former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker, was hired to return the franchise to the “Patriot Way.” Quarterback Drake Maye showed some promise last season as a rookie. The Patriots drafted former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick. The Patriots went 4-13 last season. Series record: The Patriots lead 9-6.

New York Jets

The skinny: New coach Aaron Glenn was hired, and the Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields, the former Georgia and Ohio State standout, in free agency. The Jets went 5-12 last season. Series record: The Falcons lead 9-5.

San Francisco

The skinny: General manager John Lynch is retooling after the injury-marred 6-11 season. Quarterback Brock Purdy is back to lead the offense for coach Kyle Shanahan. The team traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington. Series record: The 49ers lead 47-32-1.

Minnesota

The skinny: The Vikings are planning to roll with former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after letting Sam Darnold leave in free agency. The Vikings went 14-3 in the regular-season and lost in the wild-card round to the Rams. Series record: The Vikings lead 9-5.

Indianapolis

The skinny: This game will be played in Berlin. Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will battle for the starting position. The Colts were 8-9 last season. Series record: The Colts lead 15-3.